PRNewswire New Delhi [India], May 13: Stryker, a global leader in medical technologies, and Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, a leading healthcare provider in Delhi NCR, announced a strategic collaboration to advance surgeon training, clinical education, and patient care in robotic-arm assisted joint replacement in India. As part of this collaboration, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, will serve as a training and education center for orthopaedics. India is witnessing a growing burden of arthritis and joint disorders, alongside the rising adoption of advanced healthcare technologies and greater emphasis on quality outcomes and standardization of care. The collaboration aims to support the evolving joint replacement ecosystem by developing long-term clinical expertise and improving access to technology-enabled treatment approaches.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr.Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., said, "At Max Healthcare, we are committed to building a future-ready healthcare ecosystem that combines clinical expertise, technology, and continuous learning. This collaboration with Stryker is an important step towards strengthening orthopaedic care delivery in India through structured training frameworks and advanced clinical education. The development of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, as a training and education center for orthopaedics reflects our focus on enabling wider access to next-generation orthopaedic care and creating long-term impact through skill development and collaborative learning." Adding, Dr. Ramneek Mahajan, Chairman - Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement & Chief Robotic Joint Replacement, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, stated, "Robotic-arm assisted joint replacement represents an important advancement in orthopaedic surgery, offering greater precision, personalized planning and potentially improved recovery outcomes for patients. However, the true impact of technology depends on how effectively it is adopted and practiced. Through this training and education center, we aim to create a robust platform for hands-on surgeon training and dissemination of best practices that can further strengthen robotic-assisted joint replacement in India."

"At Stryker, we are working closely with leading healthcare institutions across Asia Pacific to help scale robotics-assisted surgical capability, invest in surgeon training and support the growing demand for joint replacement," shared John Collings, President, APAC, Stryker. "Together with partners like Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, we are excited about the impact we can create by improving access, advancing standards and delivering better outcomes for patients across India." "As osteoarthritis and joint disease rise in India and technologies like robotic-arm assisted joint replacement advance, surgeon training must keep pace. This training and education center will help bridge the skill gap and enable evidence-based care at scale," shared Aman Rishi, Vice President & General Manager - India, Stryker. "It reflects Stryker's long-term commitment to India and our vision to make robotic joint replacement more accessible and scalable across the country."

Aligned with India's broader healthcare priorities of innovation, skilling, and quality care, the initiative reflects a shared commitment to strengthening robotic-assisted joint replacement practices and enhancing patient outcomes across the country. About Stryker Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. Stryker offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com. About Max Healthcare Max Healthcare Institute Limited (Max Healthcare) is one of India's largest healthcare organizations. It is committed to the highest standards of clinical excellence and patient care, supported by latest technology and cutting-edge research.

Max Healthcare operates 20 healthcare facilities (~5,200 beds) with a significant presence in North India. The network consists of all the hospitals and medical centres owned and operated by the Company and its subsidiaries, partner healthcare facilities and managed healthcare facilities, which includes state-of-the-art tertiary and quaternary care hospitals located at Saket (3 hospitals), Patparganj, Vaishali, Rajendra Place, Dwarka, Noida and Shalimar Bagh in Delhi NCR and one each in Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mohali, Bathinda, Dehradun, secondary care hospitals in Gurgaon and medical centres at Noida, Lajpat Nagar and Panchsheel Park in Delhi NCR, and one in Mohali, Punjab. The hospitals in Mohali and Bathinda are under PPP arrangement with the Government of Punjab.

In addition to the hospitals, Max Healthcare operates homecare and pathology businesses under brand names Max@Home and Max Lab, respectively. Max@Home offers health and wellness services at home while Max Lab provides diagnostic services to patients outside the network. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2979052/Stryker_Max_Smart.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)