Student Start-up Project Nishant organises virtual art exhibition showcasing talented young neurodiverse artists

You would like to read
- Sustainable hygiene brands Nyrrvana and AVNI Collaborate for a mission 'DAAG' to support female frontline workers
- Haryana Chief Minister inaugurates Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) of Karnal Smart City
- The UN's recent step to kickstart Global Taxation of the Digital Economy
- Vaccination for persons with disability kickstarts the American India Foundation Initiative to vaccinate a million most vulnerable Indians
- SSI enters Financial Aggregation market; to help start-ups raise funds post Series A
New Delhi/ Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): KD Lang once said "Art knows no prejudice, art knows no boundaries". Aiming to exemplify this, the young duo of Tarini Malhotra and Avni Singh, students of The Shri Ram School (Moulsari Campus, Gurgaon) and Co-founders of Project Nishant conceptualised a virtual art exhibition focused on demonstrating the creativity and artistic acumen of neurodiverse young painters, from the age group of 8 to 21.
Project Nishant is a young start-up striving towards harnessing the talent and diversity that neurodiverse individuals bring and helping them get recognition, respect, gainful employment, and self-sustaining opportunities by linking them with NGOs associated with livelihood skilling. In the process, creating a pool of talented prospects for corporates to choose from. The platform also ensures a streamlined process of recruitment and helps these individuals throughout their journey.
The exhibition will be live from 19th December 2021 to 2nd January 2022 and will feature over 50 paintings that have been made by young neurodiverse artists, with some being as young as 8 years. The paintings are available for sale and can be viewed in the following link (http://projectnishant.in/Gallery.html). The exhibition is being carried out with a vision to not only bring forth the hidden talent of these artists but also to raise awareness about the prejudice that exists in our society around neurodiversity.
Tarini and Avni have an elaborate history of proactively participating in various social causes such as financial inclusion of women, education of the underprivileged and supporting kids with disabilities. Both Co-founders of Project Nishant are firm believers in the fact that the betterment of society can only be achieved by working at the grassroots level.
Sharing her thoughts on the exhibition & the overall scenario of the Neurodiverse people in India, Tarini Malhotra, Co-founder, Project Nishant, said, "When we started Project Nishant six months ago, we realized that the world of neurodiversity is rich, creative and profound. So, we felt the compelling need to build a platform to showcase their breath-taking potential and this led us to orchestrate this virtual art exhibition. With this exhibition we hope to showcase the talent and imagination of our brilliant artists and propel them towards self-reliance and growth. We also hope to raise awareness about our project so that our community can grow further & help others."
Avni Singh, Co-founder, Project Nishant, added, "Tarini and I have been friends with neurodiverse people all our lives and we've seen first-hand the talent and the skill that many of them possess, which is why we've been really affected by the discrimination that they face in the workplace. We wish to fix this disparity and help neurodiverse people by getting them access to various job opportunities. Today, six months later, we've partnered with 5 prestigious NGOs and 11 organizations which will help us achieve significant milestones in this endeavour of ours."
Just like us, neurodiverse people also have an equal right to education and employment to lead self-sufficient lives. In today's world, it has become essential for corporates to go beyond the traditional HR Policies and start working on policy frameworks that would help them to effectively integrate and leverage the skills of neurodiverse people. This will not only help them to work for the betterment of society but also to have a competitive edge with an alternate approach for attracting highly competent and productive talent.
For any further details about the various initiatives that have been undertaken by project Nishant, volunteering, and collaboration, one can visit the online site of Project Nishant viz. (http://projectnishant.in).
Project Nishant is an initiative to bring about an impact in the development of the neurodiverse members of the society in the country. It is founded by young minds Tarini Malhotra and Avni Singh, senior secondary students and aims to focus on the grassroots issues prevailing in India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor