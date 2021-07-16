Students from Vidyashilp Academy donate face masks to government schools

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Eight students from Vidyashilp Academy (VSA) donated over 24,100 face masks for the Grade 10 students of government schools in the North Bengaluru wing.
The masks will be provided to the students who are scheduled to appear for their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams to ensure a safe examination process. The initiative will aid around 12,048 students with each student receiving two masks. The distribution was done through Vidyashilp Community Trust (VCT), the community arm of the Vidyashilp Education Group.
In the second week of July, VCT received a request from the Block Education Office (BEO) for the supply of face masks. A team of eight high school students from Tavasya Foundation, VSA, promptly responded to the request and reached out to MAF Clothing, a world-renowned textile manufacturer based out of Bengaluru. In association with the company, the students procured high-quality disposable face masks.
Speaking on the occasion, Radhika Pai, Head, Vidyashilp Community Trust said, "We are proud and thankful to all our students who sprung in action and led this initiative. At VCT, we encourage our children to be agents of change and this was another step in that direction. We hope our small support will ensure a safe examination process for the Grade 10 students."
VSA students undertook necessary precautions during the initiative. Students maintained social distancing and wore double masks at all times in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Government. All boxes containing the masks were properly sanitized from procurement to delivery.
Students at Tavasya Foundation, have undertaken various initiatives in the last few months including a vaccination drive in North Bengaluru. In collaboration with a Government affiliated facility, the foundation vaccinated over 100 underprivileged citizens from Bengaluru free of cost. The students spearheading the foundation are Avika Kapur, Reidheii Shetty, Pranathi Kundur, Riya Suhas, Bhumika Prasad, Aanyi Anil, Rizwana Jaliwala and Aditri Prasad.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
