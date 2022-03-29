Students of INIFD Indore got this incredible opportunity to sparkle in New York Fashion Week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI/PNN): New York Fashion Week stands as the fourth biggest platform globally, where Top Notch Designers, Fashion Designers across the world showcase their collections and introduce new concepts of Fashion.

A group of 12 students of INIFD Indore got this incredible opportunity to sparkle on such a glorious platform.

In 2 months, the ideation, conceptualization and materialization were done under the guidance of Mentor of Fashion Design Saurabh Kant Srivastava.

INIFD has always been ahead in providing class apart education and excellent platforms to its students as no other college offers. We not only promise, but we have consistently proven it by marking our presence from time to time in shows like Lakme Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, told Punit Sureka, Director INIFD Indore.

The students at INIFD are curated from the beginning in that direction, and the constant motivation and guidance from the mentor helps them to create the designs that put them in the niche of the Global Fashion World, he added.

Saurabh Kant Shrivastava, Mentor stated that the collection presented by the students at the New York Fashion Week this year was designed keeping in mind the chill of the winters. The use of velvet in the garments accentuated by the original mirror work of Gujarat created an amalgamation of the East and the West. Velvet jumpsuits with mirror work showed the experimentation and the creative side of the students of INIFD.

The shining stars of INIFD Indore were Deepti Mandan, Nimisha Navalakha Anjali Gandhi, Nandini Soni, Shital Patel, Aditi Soni, Shubhi Singhai, Anjali Thakur, Parnika Bilaiya, Khushi Sahni, Muskan Rajput and Anjali Tuteja.

LAKME FASHION WEEK

Yet another achievement by a student of INIFD Indore at the Lakme Fashion Week. Lakme Launchpad, a platform by Lakme Fashion Week for young aspiring students, promotes student designers every year to showcase their collection at the Lakme Fashion Week also give a chance to be part of the Implementation Team.

Ritika Pawar, a student of INIFD Indore, was the winner this year among all the INIFD students designers from the central zone.

She got a chance to be a part of the core implementation team at the Lakme Fashion Week, and also her collection of garments was showcased in the show by glamorous models. Actress Soha Ali Khan was the show stopper of this event.

- Ritika designed her collection inspired by the character of MOGAMBO from the super hit movie of the 80s MR. INDIA. The extravagantly designed garments of MOGAMBO in black and gold was the statement that is marked in the minds of people forever.

Under the guidance of Chief Mentor Saurabh Kant Srivastava, Ritika designed her collection on black Taiwan fabric with heavy golden embroidery creating a dominating evil and powerful look complementing the character of MOGAMBO.

The use of Belts and Fringes add to the Luxurious look. One of our students, Nimisha Navlakha, got selected as an Implementation Team; it was a chance to be a part of the core implementation team at the Lakme Fashion Week.

INIFD INDORE

NIFD Indore, a name apart in the field of Fashion and Interior Design, has been setting its footprints for decades not only on Indian soil but also Globally.

This not only enriches the students' knowledge and enhances the experience but also brings out the potential and skill to be able to present their Designs amongst the Top Designers across the world.

