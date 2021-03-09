Students of JAGSOM and IFIM Institutions Contribute 18 Lacs to 'Empower Women and Save the Girl Child'

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The students of Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM, formerly known as IFIM Business School), IFIM College and IFIM Law School donated 18 lacs to provide nourishment and support to women whose livelihoods were put to risk by the pandemic, to the institute "Kanyathon Shiksha Kendra" in one of the adopted villages near Kolar and to continue supporting the "Save a Girl Child" initiative with CRY.

This year the students of JAGSOM and IFIM Institutions have decided to invest Rs 5 lacs from the corpus to institute a "Kanyathon Shiksha Kendra (KSS)" along with CRY in one of the villages near Kolar. The KSS will be a digitally enabled classroom and a computer cum language lab to educate girl children in Spoken and Written English, Effective Use of Information Technology and to deliver lessons in hygiene, cleanliness and etiquettes.

The Curriculum for this is being developed by the students and the faculty of JAGSOM and IFIM Institutions. The vision of the students is to expand the number of KSS across the length and breadth of the country to empower the women of this nation. Through education these Kanyathon Shiksha Kendra's are expected to contribute significantly to the Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao and Beti Padao and Digital India initiatives.

"Kanyathon, over the last decade has evolved into an exemplary pedagogy for experiential learning. The students are immersed into the full life cycle of creating awareness, raising funds, delivering a fun filled experience whilst managing an event of significant scale and finally delivering on their promise of contributing to five sustainable development goals (SDG) of the UN. This is surely making the students of JAGSOM and IFIM Institutions socially responsible. This year, we aim to deploy the donation for the ongoing project and for Kanyathon Shiksha Kendra," said Sanjay Padode, Chairman, Center for Development and Education, speaking about the cause.

Previous edition of Kanyathon has participation of more than 10,000 supporters demonstrating their penchant towards the cause of women empowerment. The student led inititiative has managed to garner 46 lacs and develop a net corpus of 21 lacs for promoting "Save a Girl Child" cause. Additionally they also managed to run and operate a fun filled environment of this scale without any untoward incident.

The outbreak of the pandemic led to a loss of livelihood, disproportionately affecting migrant workers, daily wage-earners, the urban poor and other vulnerable groups particularly women and girl children in Kolar where the institution has adopted five villages under the government's Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Scheme. The students behind Kanyathon deemed it fit to deploy Rs. 9 lacs from their corpus to provide nourishment, and livelihood support to women and children who were directly impacted by the pandemic.

The funds collected through Kanyathon in the past were deployed through its NGO partner, CRY, for immunization over 2543 children in the areas from Kolar, Malur and KGF. Additionally, 22 Anganwadi centers have been receiving timely ration supply and 862 children receiving midday meal take home ration. Through advocacy with the labour department, 200 families received financial aid of Rs 5000/- for 40 pregnant and lactating mothers were given regular awareness and counselling on wellbeing and following nutritional diet. Furthermore, over 1000 families were given awareness on health and nutrition.

IFIM and JAGSOM have been consistently supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with its host of year-round social initiatives. The students, faculty, staff, and management are deeply invested in impacting society, right from raising funds for the underprivileged and the needy through Kanyathon, to deploying and ensuring the funds reach the needy.

While the Experiential Program for Social Impact helped the students in becoming aware of the social sensitivity and social responsibilities, it also enhanced their managerial skills. IFIM and JGASOM encourages students to participate in such initiatives as a part of their curriculum. This helps them to deal with real world problems and find reasonable solutions for the same. In the coming year Kanyathon aims to reinforce its cause to get a better understanding of an important cause of educating girl children that will be felt far and wide.

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (formerly IFIM Business School) is amongst the first 6 Business Schools in India to have been awarded the AACSB accreditation. Recently, IFIM Business School, now, Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM), has been ranked by QS Masters in Marketing Ranking 2021 amongst the Top 100 such programs (in 51-100 band) in the World for its PGDM (Marketing) program. It has also been ranked in the 101-150 Band Globally in the QS Masters in Finance Rankings for its PGDM (Finance) Program.

Various programs at JAGSOM include (1) PGDM/MBA: 2 Year residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management /MBA with international super-specializations in Martech, Fintech, Big Data Analytics, Digital Transformation & HR (2) SpecX - offering experiential specializations for new age roles: PGDM (Marketing), PGDM (Finance) and PGDM (Business Analytics) (3) PGDM IB: Dual Degree Pathway Program in association with State University of New York (Albany) and Sydney Business School (UOW) (4) PGDM LFH: A unique learn from home program which brings in the experience of learning from a campus while at home and (5) BBA at Vijaybhoomi University, Greater Mumbai, having pathway options with ESCP Europe, ESC Rennes and UOW Australia.

Actively engaged in research and consulting, JAGSOM hosts several Centers of Excellence such as AIM-Parasuraman Centre of Service Excellence. JAGSOM has an elite set of international academic partners including leading institutes such as ESCP-London, Darden School of Business (University of Virginia) and McCombs Business School (University of Texas at Austin).

JAGSOM has four distinct anchors that support its overall educational philosophy:

* Grooming T shaped professionals with a unique curriculum aligned to the needs of industry 4.0

* A mix of scholars with PhD and experienced practice-oriented best-in-class faculty

* Global connects through partnerships with world-renowned business schools offering super-specializations in new-age areas.

* Industry connect programs to groom "Beyond Tomorrow" professionals.

For more information, please visit (https://www.jagsom.com)

Established in 1995, the IFIM Business School, Bangalore is currently amongst the first six Business Schools in India to have been awarded the AACSB accreditation. IFIM is also accredited by National Board of Accreditation (NBA), and South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS), and is ISO 9001:2008 certified. Various programmes at IFIM include (1) Two-year full-time residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management with options to do Major in Marketing, Finance, Digital Business, Analytics, HRM and International Business (2) PGDM (Data Science), (3) PGDM for Working Professionals.

Actively engaged in research and consulting, IFIM hosts several Centres of Excellence such as AIM-Parasuraman Centre of Service Excellence and Centre for Consulting in Digital Leadership. IFIM has an elite set of international academic partners including leading institutes such as ESCP-London, Darden Business School (University of Virginia) and McCombs Business School (University of Texas at Austin). IFIM Business School's mission is to groom holistic, socially responsible, continuously employable professionals; It positions itself for "Beyond Tomorrow" by:

1. Grooming 'T' shaped professionals aligned to the needs of industry 4.0, through its unique Be-Spoke Curriculum

2. Best-in-class faculty; A blend of PhD trained and experienced practice-oriented professionals

3. Global connect through partnerships with top global business schools offering courses in new-age areas Award winning Practice Driven Initiatives: Research Incubation, Social Immersion, Personality Enhancement Program, Long duration Industry Internship and Corporate Mentoring visit (https://jagsom.com)

