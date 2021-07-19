Stufflane.com targets a turnover of Rs. 12 crores next fiscal year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI/PNN): After several years of intensive research, 'Stufflane' has developed a system that gives immediate sales without any marketing team.

Moreover, they have integrated artificial intelligence (AI) to help customers choose the right product.

Sales-focused start-up 'Stufflane.com'; started its journey from Mobile phone cases to T-shirts and now has plenty of products that have been tested successfully for getting exponential sales. Their best-selling products - Tiger eye crystal and the Card of abundance are selling out like hotcakes. Over 2000 units are sold within 45 days of its launch with an insane number of repeat customers.

'Stufflane' claims to be more of a tech company rather than an e-commerce company and what's more surprising are the numbers of sales they are projecting this year!

After fulfilling 1000+ orders in the last month, Stufflane expects to fulfill at least 12,000 orders in the current fiscal year and about 2.60 lakh orders in the next year.

"We have achieved nearly half of last year's turnover in just the first three months of the year and are aiming to close the year with sales of Rs. 2 crores. The majority of the e-commerce players believe in burning cash to grow their valuation. But we at Stufflane are dedicated to maximizing profits. Even a target of Rs. 12 crores sales is achievable with bare minimum funds at hand. We believe that our first priority should always be investor's returns as they have trusted us by investing their hard-earned money." said M K Shelar, Promoter, Stufflane

The tech company, which has a small team of four, including the three promoters, reported a turnover of Rs. 19 lakhs last fiscal, has targeted turnover of Rs. 2 crores for this year and about Rs. 12 crores turnover in next fiscal year.

Founded in 2017, Stufflane spent two years working out a lean, sustainable, and scalable business model, identifying the products, tying up with suppliers, and building a portal. It started catering to customers mainly in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK by sourcing products from drop-shipping companies in China, which means the orders were shipped directly to customers by the manufacturers, helping it keep costs low.

Stufflane shifted its focus entirely to India in 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in China in late-2019. Stufflane now creates its own T-shirt designs and has tied up with print-on-demand companies, which ship the orders directly to customers. It also deals in various gift articles, a vertical that is also growing at a fast pace.

"India is a fast-growing e-commerce market, and even though there are a few large players, we believe there are huge untapped potential and enough market space for Stufflane, which specializes in select product offerings, to thrive. The capital infusion will help us reach out to more potential customers and put us firmly on a high-growth path where the sky is the limit," said V A Patankar, Promoter, Stufflane

Stufflane's supply chain is backed by dedicated suppliers and drop-shippers, freeing it from production, inventory, and logistics hassles. The business model allows the company to ensure investments follow sales and not the other way round.

The e-commerce portal also keeps costs to the minimum by using data analytics and Artificial Intelligence at the micro level to tap prospective buyers. It is in the process of deploying ultra-AI to help it scale faster.

