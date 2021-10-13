Stylam Industries launches International Products in Indian Market

You would like to read
Chandigarh [India], October 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The company has launched a range of innovative products which are manufactured with unique German technology by keeping in mind the changing needs of domestic customers.
Giving details, Manav Gupta, Director Stylam Industries Ltd said, "Being a pioneer in surface solutions sector, we are presenting Innovative product 'Touch me' manufactured by using patent technology worldwide which gives the unique property of anti-finger to all our range which allows laminates to look stain/finger marks free for years."
"Another Innovative product 'Gloss Pro +' launched in India recently with MAR resistance and mirror-like reflection is best suited for all high traffic areas," he said.
They give mirror-like reflection, and these laminates are with absolute high gloss and high abrasion resistance. Both the laminates are uniquely made to protect damages from high traffic areas especially kitchen, he informed.
"We strive to become a 1000 crore company by 2023 with a pan-India dealer network of more than 10,000 outlets and be amongst the top 3 companies in India in its category," maintained Mr. Manav Gupta.
Meanwhile established in 1991 with 500 crores turnover and 2000 crores market capitalization, Stylam Industries Ltd has Asia's largest plant near Chandigarh which is spread over 50 acres of area. The company is listed in both NSE and BSE.
