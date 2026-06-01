VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: Suba Hotels Limited, the 9th largest hotel chain in India* (NSE - SME: SUBAHOTELS), announced its audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026. Management Perspective & Outlook Commenting on the results, Mr. Mansur Mehta, Managing Director, Suba Hotels Limited, said: "FY26 has been a landmark year for Suba Hotels as we delivered our highest-ever revenue of ₹115.89 crore while expanding our footprint to over 102 operational hotels, 4,660+ keys, and 73 destinations. These milestones reflect the strength of our business model, the trust of our partners, and our ability to consistently execute at scale. One of the biggest strengths of Suba Hotels is our ability to operate across all five hospitality business models: Management Contracts, Revenue Sharing, Franchising, Asset Ownership, and Hybrid Structures. To the best of our knowledge, Suba Hotels is the only listed hospitality company in India with a presence across all five operating models. This provides us with a unique competitive advantage, allowing us to partner with hotel owners in a flexible manner and accelerate expansion across markets and segments.

Our growth strategy remains aggressive yet disciplined. As India's hospitality industry continues to benefit from rising travel demand, increasing tourism, and improving infrastructure, we believe Suba Hotels is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and further strengthen its position as one of the country's fastest-growing hotel platforms." Further commenting on the results, Mr. Mubeen Mehta, CEO, Suba Hotels Limited, said: "The scale achieved during FY26 demonstrates the strength of our operating platform and execution capabilities. Revenue grew by 45% during the year, supported by network expansion, improved business volumes, and continued traction across our brands and operating formats. While EBITDA and PAT continued to grow, margins were impacted by changes in the GST framework introduced during the year, which resulted in the loss of Input Tax Credit benefits on certain operating expenses. This regulatory change affected the hospitality industry as a whole and led to a higher cost base despite strong underlying business performance.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on expanding the portfolio through asset-light models, improving operating efficiencies, and strengthening our presence across high-growth markets. With 102+ operational hotels already in the network and a strong pipeline under development, we are confident in our ability to sustain growth and create long-term value for our stakeholders." About Suba Hotels Limited Suba Hotels Limited is India's 9th largest hotel chains and fastest-growing domestic hotel chains in the mid-market segment, offering a comprehensive mix of upscale, upper midscale, midscale, and economy brands. With a strong footprint across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Suba has established itself through strategic market penetration, asset-light growth models, and a commitment to superior guest experiences at accessible price points.

In 2022, Suba became the exclusive master franchisee of Choice Hotels in India, bringing globally recognized brands such as Comfort, Clarion, and Quality under its umbrella. This partnership positioned Suba as a key player in India's mid-market hospitality segment. Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances. Note: As per the JJL Report (India Hospitality Industry Overview), DRHP, and RHP, Suba ranks as the 9th largest hotel chain in India.

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