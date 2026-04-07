Seven Hotels Launched In One Day, A First In India's Hospitality Industry

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Suba Hotels Limited, the 9th largest hotel chain in India* (NSE - SME: SUBAHOTELS), proudly celebrates its Founder's Day on April 7, marking a defining milestone in its growth journey with the launch of 7 new properties across India. From a 10-keys guest house founded by Mr. Abubaker Mehta, the company has evolved into a fast-growing hospitality platform with a portfolio of 102+ hotels across 73 destinations, comprising over 4,660+ keys, reflecting its scalable and asset-light growth strategy. Management Perspective Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Mansur Mehta, Managing Director, Suba Hotels Limited, said: "Founder's Day is deeply meaningful for the company; it is a moment to reflect on a journey that began with just 10 rooms, built on the vision of its Founder, Mr. Abubaker Mehta. While the company has grown to over 4,460 keys today, its core values remain unchanged,"

"The launch of these seven properties (300+ keys) reflects not just expansion, but the trust that stakeholders have placed in the company. It remains committed to growing responsibly, strengthening its presence across markets, and consistently generating long-term value for all stakeholders" Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Mubeen Mehta, CEO, Suba Hotels Limited, said: ""The simultaneous launch of seven hotels in a single day marks a first-of-its-kind milestone in the Indian hospitality industry. Notably, these seven hotels collectively represent all operating models, including revenue share, franchisee, management, and asset ownership, primarily across third-party owned assets. This makes the expansion uniquely comprehensive and reflects the company's ability to scale across multiple brands and segments while remaining agile, capital-efficient, and responsive to varied market dynamics,"

"This approach enables the company to build a well-balanced portfolio across business hubs, tourism-driven destinations, and emerging cities, while maintaining operational consistency. As a third-generation representative, he views this journey as a responsibility to uphold and build upon the legacy established over the years, with a continued focus on sustainable growth and long-term stakeholder value." Strategic Expansion - 7 Properties Across High-Growth Markets The newly launched properties strengthen Suba Hotels' presence across corporate hubs, tourism-driven cities, and emerging markets, enhancing its diversified portfolio. 1. Quality Inn Gurgaon - 58 Keys (Revenue Share) Located in Sector 14, Gurgaon, a core commercial zone, the property offers strong access to key business and lifestyle hubs. It is situated close to Sheetla Mata Temple (2 km), Leisure Valley Park (4 km), DLF CyberHub (8 km), and Ambience Mall (10 km), making it ideal for both business and leisure travelers. The hotel benefits from excellent connectivity to Delhi NCR and major corporate districts.

2. Clarion Inn Greywall, Amritsar - 48 Rooms (Franchisee) Located in Amritsar, one of India's most prominent religious and tourism destinations, the hotel enjoys proximity to major landmarks including the Golden Temple (6 km), Jallianwala Bagh (6 km), Wagah Border (32 km), Heritage Walk (5 km), Maharaja Ranjit Singh Panorama (2 km), and Gobindgarh Fort (5 km). It is well-connected to key transit points such as Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport (12 km), GT Road Railway Station (3 km), and Amritsar Bus Terminal (4.5 km). The property is well-positioned to cater to high-demand religious tourism and cultural travel. 3. Comfort Inn Metropolis, Mumbai - 36 Keys (Management & Revenue Share)

Strategically located in Andheri East (MIDC), Mumbai, the hotel offers excellent connectivity for corporate and transit travelers. It is situated near Mumbai International Airport (2.7 km), Marol Naka Metro Station (1 km), Andheri Railway Station (4.5 km), and Seven Hills Hospital (100 meters), making it a preferred choice for business and short-stay guests. 4. Comfort Hotel Kishore, Azamgarh - 34 Keys (Franchisee) Located in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, the hotel provides strong regional connectivity and accessibility. It is close to the Bus Stand (1 km), Railway Station (2 km), Purvanchal Expressway (7 km), and Azamgarh Airport (10 km). Additionally, its proximity to key religious and cultural destinations enhances its positioning as a preferred venue for social events, weddings, and regional gatherings.

5. Click Collection Aster, Jaipur - 42 Keys (Revenue Share) Situated in Raja Park, Jaipur, the property enjoys a prime location within one of India's most visited tourism circuits. It is located near Birla Mandir (1.5 km), Hawa Mahal (4 km), City Palace (4.5 km), Amber Fort (11 km), and Jaipur Airport (8.5 km), making it highly attractive for both domestic and international tourists. 6. Click Hotel Lite, Chakan MIDC - 36 Keys (Asset Owned) Located in Pune's Chakan Industrial Area, the hotel is strategically positioned to serve corporate and industrial demand. It is in close proximity to MIDC Phase 3 (5 km), MIDC Phase 4 (6 km), MIDC Phase 2 (7 km), Talegaon Railway Station (14 km), and Pune Railway Station (39 km), making it ideal for long-stay business travelers and professionals working in industrial clusters.

7. Click Hotels, Gachibowli, Hyderabad - 48 Keys (Management) Situated in Gachibowli, Hyderabad's key IT and financial district, the hotel offers strong connectivity to major business hubs. It is located near HITEC City (5 km), Hitex Exhibition Centre (5 km), Railway Station (10 km), and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (35 km), positioning it as a preferred destination for corporate stays, conferences, and IT professionals. About Suba Hotels Limited Suba Hotels Limited is India's 9th largest hotel chains and fastest-growing domestic hotel chains in the mid-market segment, offering a comprehensive mix of upscale, upper midscale, midscale, and economy brands. With a strong footprint across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Suba has established itself through strategic market penetration, asset-light growth models, and a commitment to superior guest experiences at accessible price points.

In 2022, Suba became the exclusive master franchisee of Choice Hotels in India, bringing globally recognized brands such as Comfort, Clarion, and Quality under its umbrella. This partnership positioned Suba as a key player in India's mid-market hospitality segment. In FY25, the company achieved a Revenue of ₹7,924.32 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹2,327.12 lakhs with an EBITDA Margin of 29.09% and PAT of ₹1,515.14 lakhs with a PAT Margin of 18.94%. Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

Note: As per the JJL Report (India Hospitality Industry Overview), DRHP, and RHP, Suba ranks as the 9th largest hotel chain in India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)