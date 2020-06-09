Successful treatment of Infertility by Ayurveda with more than 90 percent success rate - Aasha Ayurveda

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Infertility is becoming a serious disease in today's era. According to doctors, there are many reasons behind this problem such as our daily food, atmosphere, family issues. The biggest cause of infertility is "stress".

Dr Chanchal Sharma of claims that Infertility has been treated with Ayurveda since ancient times. The most surprising fact is that there is more than a 90 percent success rate in treating infertility through Ayurveda instead of taking IVF treatments which have only a 30 percent success rate.

Let us know it in more detail

It is said that babies are the incarnation of God, the house which has echoes of baby noise remains full of joy and happiness. Every newly-wed couple got blessed by elders who often use this line "dudho nahao fulo falo" which means that to bath with milk and to achieve the pleasure of being served by their grandchildren.

Every newly-wed couple is given such a blessing so that every house is filled with joy and happiness of Babies. Every woman has the greatest happiness in life when she becomes a mother.

No matter how anxious we may be, but spending time with your child removes all worries. But today there are many married couples who despite years of effort, don't have the pleasure of having a child.

According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, 10-14 per cent of India's population is deprived of having a child. To get the pleasure of having a child couple spent a lot of money on allopathic treatments such as IVF and IUI but all the efforts and money spent goes in vain.

But now you don't have to worry, there is prose: if one door is closed, another path opens automatically. If there is no cure in allopathy, So what? We have "Ayurveda" Strange but true, made it possible.

A ray of hope has arisen for many couples. takes a very low fee for infertility treatment as compared to a private hospital. According to Google, the success rate of IVF is only 20-30 percent, whereas the success rate in Ayurveda is above 90 percent.

Aasha Ayurveda has provided happiness of having babies to thousands of couples till now. Aasha Ayurveda was established in 2014 by Dr Chanchal Sharma, who has been treating patients through Ayurveda for more than 8 years.

Dr Chanchal Sharma says that "Nowadays the lifestyle of people has changed, they may face any gynecological disorder but they ignore it in starting and later they have to face problems in conceiving a baby. She wants to provide the joy of having a baby to every couple."

Successful treatment and their experience

Lata Saini, New Delhi: We have been struggling with infertility for the last 11 years, I had already started it's treatment in 2005. We tried all the treatments like IVF but we didn't succeed and millions of rupees were wasted. Our income is not so high but for having a child we have to arrange the money, but now with the help of Ayurvedic treatment, I conceived and paid very less amount for it.

