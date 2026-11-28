India PR Distribution Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28: Suchitra Academy International School celebrated its 15th Founders' Day with a grand three-day celebration from 14 to 16 November 2026, commemorating fifteen years of learning, growth, achievements and togetherness. Themed "Kahaani - Every Thread Has a Story," the celebrations brought the school's journey to life through vibrant performances and showcases by the Early Years, Cambridge, Primary and Middle School departments. Approximately 1,898 students participated in the celebrations, presenting unique chapters of the Suchitra story through music, dance, theatre and creative performances. The festivities culminated in a grand closing ceremony on November 16. The final evening, titled "Suchitra Ki Kahaani… Hamari Zubani," was graced by Ms Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS, Secretary to Government, SHAKTI Department, Government of Telangana, as the Chief Guest. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Founder Chairman Sri Krishnam Raju, Founder Director Mr Praveen Raju, Principal Dr Radhika Srinivasan and other dignitaries.

The evening featured classical dance, musical performances, the presentation of the Annual School Report highlighting the institution's milestones and achievements, and long-service awards recognising dedicated staff members. The Best House Award was also announced. In her address, the Chief Guest emphasised the importance of developing core competencies and encouraged students to embrace curiosity, confidence and compassion in an evolving world. The highlight of the evening was "Kahani: The Journey of Dreams," a student presentation tracing Suchitra Academy's evolution from a single seed planted in 2011 to the institution it is today. Across the three days, students showcased their creativity, talents and learning through stories, theatre, music and dance. The celebrations reflected the collective contribution of students, educators, parents and staff, each adding a unique thread to the school's fifteen-year journey.

Fifteen years, countless memories and many more stories waiting to unfold! Website: https://suchitra.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)