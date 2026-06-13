VMPL Kishangarh (Rajasthan) [India], June 13: Sudarshan Stoneix, a leading granite and marble manufacturer and supplier based in Kishangarh, is strengthening its position as a trusted name in premium natural stone supply. With a strong focus on quality, transparent pricing, and customer satisfaction, the company is serving homeowners, architects, builders, interior designers, and commercial buyers across India and international markets. Located at 6 Lane, NH Jaipur Bhilwara Highway, Silora RIICO Industrial Area, Kishangarh, Sudarshan Stoneix offers a wide range of premium natural and engineered stones including granite, marble, imported marble, Rajasthan granite, South Indian granite, sandstone, onyx, nano, composite stone, artificial stone, quartzite, tiles, Kota stone, and exotic stones. The company also offers Indian marble varieties like Rajnagar, Makrana, Banswara, Green, Katni, and Sanwar marble, along with Vietnam White, Michelangelo, Statuario White, Italian imported marble, and handicraft stone items for homes, villas, hotels, temples, kitchens, flooring, countertops, and large-scale projects.

Kishangarh has long been known as one of India's biggest natural stone hubs, and Sudarshan Stoneix continues that legacy by combining traditional expertise with modern manufacturing and processing. With its own production capabilities, the company gives customers direct access to high-quality granite and marble at factory prices, without middlemen and without hidden charges. Sudarshan Stoneix is known for maintaining a practical and quality-driven approach. The company focuses on consistent lot selection, premium polishing, proper thickness, export-grade packing, and careful quality checks. Customers are also supported with slab photos, videos, and guidance before dispatch, helping them make confident purchase decisions. The company serves a wide range of buyers, from retail showroom, government project, B2B, B2C individual homeowners designing modern kitchens to builders and architects sourcing material in bulk for premium residential and commercial developments. Its product range includes popular and high-demand granite colours in black, white, brown, red, grey, green, blue, and multicolour tones, along with marble and imported stone collections.

One of the key advantages of Sudarshan Stoneix is its transparent dealing process. Customers can discuss project needs directly with the team, receive expert recommendations, and get guidance on selecting the right stone based on design, budget, application, finish, and durability. This customer-first approach has helped the brand build trust in a highly competitive market. "Our foundation has always been trust, quality, and integrity," said Mr. Anand Dargar, Founder & Chairman of Sudarshan Stoneix. "Natural stone becomes part of a project for decades, whether it is a home, hotel, office, or temple. Our vision has always been to provide premium quality granite and marble at fair factory prices, supported by honest guidance and dependable service."

Mr. Anand Dargar established the foundation of Sudarshan Stoneix with the vision of building a brand rooted in trust, quality, and integrity. Under his leadership, the company has grown from a local stone business into a trusted granite and marble name with a growing reputation in domestic and international markets. Sudarshan Stoneix's factory-direct supply model is especially important in a market where buyers often face inconsistent quality, price fluctuations, unclear material specifications, and unnecessary middlemen costs. By combining manufacturing control, quality assurance, and direct communication, the company offers a more reliable and transparent way to buy natural stone. Granite continues to be a preferred material for high-use spaces because of its strength, durability, heat resistance, scratch resistance, and timeless appearance. Sudarshan Stoneix helps customers choose the right granite for kitchens, flooring, staircases, wall applications, and outdoor use based on the exact project requirement. The company also offers many variants and surface effects such as unpolished, polished, lapatro, flaming thermal texturing, short blast, leather finish, honed smooth matte, swan, anti-skid, and other custom finishes as per project needs.

The company also supports bulk orders, project-based supply, and export requirements, making it a dependable partner for builders, contractors, architects, and large buyers. With safe packing, timely dispatch, and a strong commitment to service, Sudarshan Stoneix is helping customers source premium natural stone from Kishangarh with confidence. As demand continues to rise for elegant and durable materials in homes, hotels, showrooms, and commercial spaces, Sudarshan Stoneix is positioning itself as a reliable stone partner by delivering quality products, factory-direct rates, and honest customer support. With its location in one of India's leading stone markets and its commitment to quality and transparency, Sudarshan Stoneix continues to build authority as a trusted granite supplier and natural stone manufacturer from Kishangarh.

Customers looking for premium granite slabs, marble, imported stones, custom designs, or bulk factory-direct supply can connect with Sudarshan Stoneix for expert guidance and quotes. Website: https://sudarshanstoneix.com/ Phone/WhatsApp: +919257037054, 9314310854 Email: sudarshanstoneix@gmail.com Address: 6 Lane Highway, F22 & F23, RIICO Industrial Area Silora, First Lane, near IGL CNG Station, Madanganj, Kishangarh, Rajasthan 305802 Working Hours: Monday to Sunday, 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM About Sudarshan Stoneix Sudarshan Stoneix is a trusted granite and marble manufacturer and supplier based in Kishangarh, Rajasthan. The company offers premium granite slabs, marble, imported stones, Rajasthan granite, South Indian granite, exotic stones, and custom stone solutions for homes, hotels, commercial spaces, temples, villas, and large-scale projects. Built on trust, quality, integrity, and factory-direct pricing, Sudarshan Stoneix helps customers source high-quality natural stone with transparent guidance and reliable service.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)