Sudarshan Venu, JMD, TVS Motor Company leads Series C Funding for Ultraviolette Automotive

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd., an innovator in sustainable mobility, today announced that it has raised a new round of capital in its Series C funding, led by TVS Motor Company to support Ultraviolette's vision of developing high performance mobility solutions for India and global markets.

TVS Motor Company, which has been an early backer of the company, has led the investment in this round.

Ultraviolette Automotive, which is setting-up its manufacturing and assembling facility in Electronics City, Bengaluru, will utilize this investment towards the production and commercial launch of its high-performance electric motorcycle, the F77, and will roll out the first batch of motorcycles in the first half of 2022.

Commenting on the investment, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, stated, "EVs are a huge focus area for us and we have invested in this area for over a decade. TVS is committed to developing exciting and aspirational products and we have always believed that EV development has to be ground-up for us to make that quantum leap into the global EV revolution. Ultraviolette brings these values to life in a unique way in the F77, and we are excited to support this! We are delighted that we chose to partner with them at an early stage, and I am confident that Ultraviolette's EV line-up will see rapid adoption across the country and the world.''

Ahead of the commercial launch of the motorcycle, Ultraviolette Automotive has been rigorously testing the F77 across different terrains in the country, to validate the motorcycle's drivetrains, chassis and battery capability using several quantitative and qualitative parameters. The company is currently in the final stages of testing and will commence production of the F77 in the first half of 2022.

Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd. said, ''Innovation, design, and performance are critical elements for triggering a revolution, and I believe that Ultraviolette personifies these elements to deliver an exhilarating mobility experience. Consumer preference will change when EV's deliver performance and experience, surpassing the current generation of IC engine bikes. This investment from TVS Motor Company and ZOHO Corp. is a validation of our endeavour to redefine the future of mobility."

"Since our inception, our goal has been to build a future-ready technology that serves as a game changer in the mobility ecosystem. And we believe the F77 will redefine the global perception of electric mobility. It is exciting to have investors who have doubled down to back us in our journey towards building cutting edge mobility solutions for global markets," said Niraj Rajmohan, Founder and CTO, Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

Ultraviolette has received over 50,000 booking interests for the F77 from across the world and will begin test rides and deliveries of the motorcycles in the first half of 2022.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)