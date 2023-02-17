Sugar.fit kicks off Diabetes Is Not a One-Way Trip Campaign to spread awareness on diabetes reversal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sugar.fit, a health-tech platform that seeks to prevent, manage, and reverse diabetes, has launched their #DiabetesIsNotAOneWayTrip campaign.

It's estimated that about 77 million people in India have diabetes, with cases of millennials getting diagnosed on an all-time rise.

Sugar.fit is kick-starting this campaign as a means to address this issue and to convey that Type 2 and Prediabetes reversal is possible. And that tools and platforms, like Sugar.fit, have legitimate, science backed and evidence based methods to make this a reality. By doing this, the company aims to help people take their first very crucial and life-changing step against Type-2 and Prediabetes.

This was done by taking a very fresh and relatable take on the message that diabetes should not be treated as a life-long condition. Through a couple of amusing yet impactful videos, the brand aims to establish itself as a unique voice in an era where diabetes is deemed as an irreversible health condition. This 360-degree campaign was conceptualised and written by Girish Narayandass, Anuya Jakatdar and Manaswi Mohata, members of Bare Bones Collective, the creative agency behind the campaign. The campaign will be amplified further by featuring it in leading print media/newspapers such as the Economic Times and Times of India and also be featured on local BMTC buses across popular routes as well.

Sugar.fit has also collaborated with Vistara Airways to do a cool rendition of the campaign printed behind Visatara's boarding passes.

Video Link - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yc7r5zwQXCs)

Commenting on the launch of this exciting campaign, Madan Somasundaram, Co-founder & CEO, Sugar.fit, said "Most of the people believe that a diabetes diagnosis is the end of their lives as they'll be dependent on medication lifelong. This is because of a widespread misinformation about diabetes out there which causes people to believe that they cannot enjoy the simple pleasures of life. But our aim is to emphasise the fact that diabetes can be reversed and managed better."

He added: "We are stoked to initiate this campaign because it'll help ease all the doubts and fears that people have about diabetes and actually propel them towards taking immediate action.

We want to urge more people to take that first step either for themselves or for a loved one and connect them to a platform like ours which can show them the path back from diabetes."

Girish Narayandass, Co-founder of Bare Bones Collective said, "When we learnt about Sugar.fit's product offering, we realised that not only did we have to introduce a new product to our audience but also inform them, in the most entertaining way possible, that 'Type 2 Diabetes can be reversed.' We've tried to do just that with Diabetes is not a one-way trip."

