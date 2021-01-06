SUJAN Sher Bagh, Ranthambhore Wins The Title Of Favourite Safari Lodge In India At The 10th Anniversary Special Edition Of Conde Nast Traveller Readers' Travel Awards

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): SUJAN Sher Bagh, Ranthambhore has won the award for Favourite Safari Lodge in India at the tenth edition of Conde Nast Traveller Readers' Travel Awards. Held in Association with CRED, Associate Partners Priority Pass from Collinson & Forest Essentials and Partner SVAMI, the ceremony took place in a special virtual avatar on Conde Nast Traveller's digital platforms.

Like every year, the Readers' Travel Awards are chosen through a readers' voting process spanning two months sans any nominations and recognises the best in the travel industry across hotels, destinations, airlines, spas, websites, apps, cruise lines and more.

Divia Thani, Editor, Conde Nast Traveller India says, "What a year the travel industry has had! And 2020 also marked 10 years of Conde Nast Traveller in India! Our annual Readers' Travel Awards are considered the 'Oscars of Travel'--usually winners are revealed at a gala 300-person event in New Delhi with the creme de la creme of the travel and hospitality industry in attendance. This year, our event was completely digital. We also introduced 7 new award categories, ranging from Favourite LGBTQ-friendly hotel in India to Favourite Hotel Bar in India, to recognise the pioneering efforts of some players, and also to further support the industry during this tough time. Going digital allowed us the space to add these categories but also to do something truly exciting and heartwarming: this year, the CNT Readers' Travel Awards were accepted not by CEOs or GMs but by the operations staff at hotels, airlines and airports. These are the people on the ground, working everyday to keep things going, keeping things smooth and safe for travellers everywhere. They are the true stars of travel, and I am delighted that we can recognise them, thanks to our audiences who voted for their favourites in record numbers this year. The CNT RTA truly demonstrates our audience's passion for travel and our wholehearted support for this incredible industry which is so crucial to our economy and our culture."

The annual Conde Nast Traveller Readers' Travel Awards has set the benchmarks in the hospitality and travel industry year on year, since its inception in 1989 in the United States of America.

