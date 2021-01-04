Sukino Healthcare Launches its Multidimensional Post-COVID-19 Respiratory Distress Rehabilitative Treatment

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sukino Healthcare, India's first and only continuum care provider has announced today, the launch of its post-COVID-19 multidisciplinary respiratory distress rehabilitative treatment for patients who have recovered yet suffer from the after effects of COVID-19. Sukino Healthcare's round the clock team of doctors, nurses and caregivers with their unique and multidimensional patient centric approach have helped patients make remarkable progress within just a month of the rehabilitative care.

Sukino Healthcare has pioneered the concept of Continuum Care in India to revolutionize post-hospital discharge care for patients. Often, COVID-19 patients need a level of medical care and rehabilitation that is difficult to achieve at home. Some of them need continuous monitoring and non-invasive clinical intervention supervised by a medical expert. Once the patient is admitted, a detailed assessment in carried out by Sukino Healthcare's Physio, Occupational and Respiratory therapists for mapping out the therapy sessions and fine-tuning a goal oriented treatment plan depending on the condition of the patient. Over the course of the treatment, the progress of the patient is assessed on a weekly basis with the Borg Dyspnea Scale, six minutes walk test, 12 minutes walk test, TUG scale and the Cough Sputum Score. The treatment is an amalgamation of Physio, Occupational and Respiratory therapy.

Rajinish Menon, Founder and CEO, Sukino Healthcare said, "Optimal care is crucial for speedy recovery and early return to normal life at home after discharge from the hospital. We at Sukino act as the bridge between the hospital and the home, delivering out-of-hospital care that enables the patients to achieve optimal recovery in a best suited environment. At Sukino, we take a holistic view of the patient's health needs and tailor-make the solution to suit the patient's specific health status."

Incepted in 2015, Sukino Healthcare is the first in India to provide managed home care, rehabilitative care, palliative care and end of life care. We offer Neuro, Cardio, Onco, Nephro and Respiratory rehabilitation across the life-cycle of patients, once they are out of the hospital. The services are focused on patients with chronic ailments, including complications from Kidney Diseases, Neurological Impairments, Cardiac Diseases, Cancer, Respiratory Distress and Post-Operative Disabilities. Sukino Healthcare's 120 strong member team of well qualified Doctors, Nurses, Therapists and Counsellors currently provide services to over 1000 patients in six centers across Bangalore and Kochi. They have a tie up with key hospitals in the region for the same.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)