SMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's public awareness initiative 'Heart ke Liye 8 - Making India Heart Strong' continues to gain strong public engagement, with the campaign garnering a total of 24.1 million views, including 14.3 million views on YouTube and 9.8 million views on Meta, reflecting a growing nationwide conversation around preventive heart health. Watch the film on youtube: https://youtu.be/yLwp9-bQ2uc. The campaign is also LIVE on Tata1MG & CTV and other News & Gaming apps. The campaign was launched on 26 February 2026 and it aims to encourage individuals to adopt simple, everyday habits that contribute to better cardiovascular health. At a time when cardiovascular diseases remain one of the leading causes of mortality in the country, the initiative seeks to promote awareness around prevention and empower people to take proactive steps to protect their heart health.

At the centre of the campaign is a relatable character - the "Heart-strong Man" - who represents the spirit of a healthy heart sustained through awareness, balance, and daily care. Through a positive and practical narrative, the campaign highlights that heart health is built through consistent lifestyle choices rather than occasional efforts. The campaign is anchored around 8 essential pillars of heart health, encouraging individuals to: - Eating better - Staying physically active - Managing weight - Keeping blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol in check - Avoiding tobacco - Going for regular heart health check-ups - Managing stress - Getting quality sleep The campaign is part of the broader 'Making India Heart Strong' initiative that focuses on prevention, awareness, and preparedness around cardiovascular health. As part of these efforts, several programmes have been implemented to strengthen heart health awareness across the country, including:

- Large-scale heart screening camps, with over 10,000 camps conducted annually, screening more than 1.2 lakh individuals - CPR training programmes that equip over 1.5 lakh people each year with life-saving emergency response skills - Patient education initiatives that reach over 15 million individuals annually through awareness programmes and in-clinic engagement As the campaign continues to reach more audiences across digital platforms, 'Heart ke Liye 8 - Making India Heart Strong' reinforces the importance of prevention, reminding individuals that building a strong heart begins with small, consistent choices made every day. About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (CIN - L24230GJ1993PLC019050) Sun Pharma is the world's leading specialty generics company with a presence in innovative medicines, generics and consumer healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the U.S. as well as global Emerging Markets. Sun Pharma's high-growth global Innovative Medicines portfolio spans innovative products in dermatology, ophthalmology, and onco-dermatology and accounts for about 20% of company sales. The company's vertically integrated operations deliver high-quality medicines, trusted by physicians and consumers in over 100 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across five continents. Sun Pharma is proud of its multicultural workforce drawn from over 50 nations. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Formerly Twitter).

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