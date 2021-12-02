Sundaram Clayton accelerates IIoT led manufacturing transformation journey with Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory

You would like to read
- Blue Planet secures hat-trick with the acquisition of Qube Renewables Ltd.
- HarperCollins presents 'Riding Free: An Olympic Journey' by Imtiaz Anees
- Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur has written a book on their journey of success
- Rishabh Pant starts his NFT journey with Rario
- CareerNaksha takes its journey of redefining career counselling a notch higher by opening up a center in Jamnagar
Palo Alto (California) [US], December 2 (ANI/PR Newswire): (https://altizon.com) Altizon Inc. today announced that it is working with Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL) to scale up deployment of its industry leading Datonis Digital Factory, in casting and machining cells across all SCL plants in India and North America.
"We believe Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory can accelerate sustainable, tangible benefits for our Digital Transformation journey. These benefits include, significantly improving throughput and productivity, turbocharge Total Predictive Maintenance excellence objectives, assuring process compliance and product quality, by facilitating end-to-end visibility of our manufacturing operations," said Vivek Joshi, President & CEO, of SCL.
Altizon's (https://altizon.com/datonis-digital-factory) Datonis Digital Factory, a cloud-based smart manufacturing platform, with its flexible and federated architecture enables SCL to connect data from their physical assets, spread across multiple locations and enterprise systems onto a single platform. With the out of the box capabilities of Datonis Digital Factory Application Suite, SCL has connected their die casting and machining cells and is live with different Apps like Productivity, Maintenance, Quality and Energy.
"SCL is a leading supplier of automotive and non-automotive die castings with a global footprint, and it has been a privilege partnering with them on accelerating their digital transformation journey. We look forward to building on this success and working with SCL in realizing their Digital Factory vision. This deployment is a benchmark for the automotive industry," shared Vinay Nathan, CEO of Altizon.
This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor