VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: In a landmark move that signals an evolving era of global media and entertainment convergence, NKN Media announced a major breakthrough with the coming on board of Bollywood legend and an exemplary entrepreneur, Mr. Suniel Shetty as a distinguished Mentor.

This would be a strategic leadership role for Mr. Shetty who brings both his decades long business acumen as well as the star power to the dedicated initiatives undertaken by NKN Media. Announcing this as a major step forward, Mr. Abdul Majid Khan, CEO & Group MD, NKN Media said:

"Under his mentorship, we are so looking forward to building businesses that are meaningful, full of purpose and those that create an impact for the larger good. He brings with him immense business know-how that we look forward to imbibing from. We look forward to contributing positively to the UAE's growing economy and be part of the burgeoning entrepreneurship ecosystem here."