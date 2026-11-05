VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5: Sunny Diamonds opened its 5,000 sq. ft. Signature Showroom on TTK Road, Alwarpet, on 31st October.

With more than three decades in the jewellery trade and showrooms across Kerala and in Coimbatore, the brand now brings its natural diamond jewellery and Internally Flawless (IF) solitaires to Chennai.

The launch celebrations were graced by Chief Guest Dr. M. A. M. R. Muthiah, Chairman of the Chettinad Group, along with several distinguished dignitaries and prominent personalities.

The guests included playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar, mother of the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C. Joseph Vijay; Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee Mr. Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti; Padma Shri Aruna Sairam; former cricketer Robin Singh; Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings; Dr. Amulya Rao, Chairperson of FICCI FLO Chennai; actors Napoleon, Bobby Simha, R. Sarathkumar and Meena; Lijisha Praveen, Director of Gokulam Group of Companies; Mr. Jayanthilal Challani, President of the Jewellers and Diamond Traders' Association, Madras, and Mr. Prasanna Kumar; Mr. K. T. Srinivasa Raja, Managing Director of A2B; Mr. Amit Pratihari, Managing Director, GIA India Laboratory Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Ravichandran, Chairman of TVH (True Value Homes) Group; Mr. Ravi, Chairman of Vasantha Bhavan; film producer K. T. Kunjumon; Dr. Santhosh Jacob, renowned orthopaedic surgeon; and Baby John. Their presence added prominence to the occasion as they visited the new showroom and explored its collections.