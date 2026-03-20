PRNewswire New Delhi [India], March 20: Sunsure Energy, India's preferred renewable energy solutions provider for leading businesses and utilities, has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with JAKSON Engineering Limited, part of the energy and infrastructure conglomerate JAKSON Group. Under the agreement, Sunsure will supply 7.28 million units of solar power annually to JAKSON's corporate office in Noida and manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, significantly increasing the share of renewable energy in its operations. - The long-term solar PPA will offset ~80% of conventional grid power at JAKSON's corporate office and up to 40% at its manufacturing facility. Speaking on the development, Gagan Chanana, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JAKSON Solar Modules and Cells Business, said, "At JAKSON, sustainability is not just a target, it is fundamental to our business. Our collaboration with Sunsure Energy marks a significant step in integrating clean energy across our operations. This agreement also aligns with the Government of India's broader push to accelerate the transition towards energy independence through renewable sources."

Commenting on the partnership, Shashank Sharma, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Sunsure Energy, said, "India's energy transition is being shaped by how decisively industries integrate clean power into their day-to-day operations. JAKSON Group is itself deeply involved in India's renewable energy ecosystem. A partnership of this nature therefore reflects the growing conviction within the industry that the transition to clean energy is both inevitable and essential. It is this collective momentum that will enable India to move closer to true energy independence while setting a strong global example in industrial decarbonisation." The 4.7 MWp solar PPA will offset approximately 80% of conventional energy consumption at JAKSON's corporate office and up to 40% at its manufacturing facility. The transition is expected to offset nearly 5.2 million kgs of carbon dioxide emissions annually, equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting more than 2.3 lakh trees. This marks a significant step in reducing the company's carbon footprint and strengthening its sustainability commitments.

The agreement also advances Sunsure Energy's 'UP Shakti' mission, its commitment to powering and decarbonising Uttar Pradesh's industrial and manufacturing sector. Sunsure Energy currently supplies round-the-clock renewable energy to commercial and industrial customers across India, supporting decarbonisation across sectors such as FMCG, data centres, ceramics, cement, iron & steel, pharmaceuticals, heavy engineering, and metals. Its clients include Bharat Forge, UltraTech, Wonder Cement, Sify Technologies, Bisleri, Sandoz, Jindal Stainless, Emcure, Kajaria Ceramics, Haldiram's, Dabur, INOX Air Products, Gallant Ispat, and APL Apollo, among others. About Sunsure Energy Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy is India's preferred Round-the-Clock renewable energy solutions provider for leading businesses and utilities. As a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP), Sunsure enables corporations across India to embrace clean energy with ease and confidence through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that offset up to 100% of their power use with round-the-clock clean energy (RERTC) from solar, wind, and battery storage solutions. Sunsure is backed by Partners Group AG with an equity commitment of $400 million towards its vision of building the largest industrial decarbonisation company in India and Southeast Asia. With 700 MW operational assets, 7.10 GW under various stages of development across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, and a target of 10 GW by 2030, Sunsure is committed to Making India's Power Move. https://sunsure-energy.com

About JAKSON Group: Established in the year 1947, the JAKSON Group has evolved from specializing in Diesel Generator Manufacturing to becoming a multifaceted Energy Solutions provider. The company's prowess encompasses Distributed Energy, Solar Power, Eco-friendly Energy sources, Alternative Fuels, and high-tech Energy Storage Systems, as well as Renewable, Civil, and Infrastructure EPC services. The Company has an extensive presence throughout India with 6 manufacturing facilities, 30+ Sales Offices, 12 international offices and a wide network of channel partners and dealers making it one of the top 10 energy companies in India. The company, with around 3500 employees, focuses on offering high quality products and value-driven solutions. Drawing from extensive expertise in the Energy Industry, it serves more than 75,000 loyal customers. For more information on the Company, please visit www.JAKSON.com

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