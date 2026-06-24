NewsVoir Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 24: Suntec successfully hosted its annual Dealer Meet 2026 in the picturesque hill town of Kasauli, bringing together its authorized dealers and channel partners from across India to discuss the future of energy-efficient heating technologies and strengthen its nationwide dealer network. The two-day event served as a strategic platform for collaboration, market insights, and business growth discussions, with a strong focus on the growing adoption of advanced Heat Pump solutions and Burner in industrial and commercial applications. Dealers from multiple regions participated enthusiastically, reflecting Suntec's expanding presence in the sustainable heating solutions sector. During the event, Suntec's leadership team presented the company's business achievements, growth roadmap, and future expansion strategies in the rapidly evolving energy-efficient heating market. Special emphasis was placed on the increasing demand for Heat Pump technology and Burners as industries and commercial establishments continue shifting toward environmentally responsible and cost-effective heating systems.

A major highlight of the event was the comprehensive technical presentation and live discussions centred around Suntec's advanced Heat Pump solutions. Technical experts demonstrated the operational efficiency, energy-saving capabilities, environmental advantages, and diverse applications of Heat Pumps across industries including hospitality, pharmaceuticals, food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and commercial infrastructure. The management team reiterated Suntec's commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable, and high-performance heating technologies aligned with India's growing focus on energy conservation and carbon reduction. Discussions also focused on strengthening dealer support systems, improving response times, enhancing technical training, and building long-term partnerships with channel associates. Speaking at the occasion, Managing Director Mr. Siddharth Vadodaria stated, "The future of industrial and commercial heating lies in sustainable and energy-efficient technologies. Our Heat Pump solutions are designed to help customers reduce operational costs while supporting environmental responsibility. Through this Dealer Meet, we aimed to empower our partners with technical knowledge, market insights, and growth opportunities that will help expand the adoption of advanced Heat Pump technology across India."

The event also featured networking activities, dealer recognition programs, and interactive business sessions that encouraged collaboration among participants from different regions. Outstanding dealers were recognized for their exceptional performance, dedication, and contribution toward strengthening Suntec's market presence. Technical sessions and expert interactions covered installation best practices, system optimization, maintenance strategies, troubleshooting techniques, after-sales support improvements, and emerging market trends in the energy and heating sector. Discussions also highlighted customer expectations, government energy-efficiency initiatives, and future business opportunities in sustainable heating technologies, helping dealers enhance customer satisfaction and service excellence. The successful completion of Dealer Meet 2026 reflects Suntec's continued focus on innovation, dealer engagement, and customer-centric business development. The company remains committed to building a strong nationwide ecosystem for advanced Heat Pump solutions while promoting energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable heating technologies across India.

About Suntec Suntec is a leading provider of advanced industrial and commercial heating solutions, specializing in energy-efficient Heat Pump systems, sustainable heating technologies, and premium Riello burners known for their reliability, efficiency, and advanced combustion performance. Backed by strong technical expertise, innovative engineering, and customer-focused service support, Suntec continues to deliver reliable and future-ready heating solutions across India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)