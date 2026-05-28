NewsVoir Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 28: Suntec successfully organized its annual Dealer Meet 2026 in the scenic hill town of Kasauli. The event brought together authorized dealers and channel partners from multiple states across India with the objective of strengthening business relationships, sharing market insights, and introducing the latest technological advancements in heating solutions. The two-day event witnessed enthusiastic participation from dealers representing diverse industrial and commercial sectors. The gathering served as a strategic platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and business growth discussions aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction and expanding Suntec's market presence nationwide. During the event, Suntec's leadership team presented the company's business performance, annual sales achievements, future expansion plans, and upcoming growth opportunities in the heating and energy-efficient solutions segment. Dealers were provided with detailed updates regarding market trends, customer expectations, and evolving industrial demands related to burners and heat pump technologies.

A major highlight of the Dealer Meet was the comprehensive product presentation on Riello burners and modern heat pump systems. Technical experts conducted informative sessions demonstrating product efficiency, fuel-saving capabilities, environmental benefits, and application areas across industries. Dealers also received insights into new product developments, installation best practices, troubleshooting techniques, and after-sales service improvements. The management team emphasized the company's commitment toward delivering high-quality, energy-efficient, and sustainable heating solutions to the Indian market. Discussions also focused on strengthening dealer support systems, improving response times, enhancing customer engagement, and building long-term partnerships with channel associates. Speaking at the occasion, Managing Director Mr. Siddharth Vadodaria from Suntec stated, "Our dealers are the backbone of our business growth and customer outreach. This Dealer Meet was organized not only to share our achievements and future vision but also to understand the expectations and challenges faced by our partners. Together, we aim to drive innovation, strengthen service excellence, and expand the adoption of advanced heating technologies across India."

A standout moment of Summit 7.0 was the presence of Mr. Andrea Balani, representative of Riello Burners. Apart from business sessions, the event also included networking activities, dealer recognition programs, and interactive discussions that encouraged collaboration among participants from different regions. Outstanding dealers were appreciated for their exceptional sales performance, dedication, and contribution to the company's growth journey. Experts form the field also shared insight for the benefit of the dealers as to how to enhance and grow business multi-folds. The successful completion of the Dealer Meet 2026 reflects Suntec's continued focus on dealer engagement, technological advancement, and customer-centric business development. The company remains committed to building a strong nationwide dealer ecosystem while promoting reliable and energy-efficient heating solutions for industrial and commercial applications.

About Suntec Suntec is a leading supplier of premium industrial heating solutions, specializing in Riello burners and advanced heat pump systems. The company is dedicated to providing innovative, efficient, and sustainable heating technologies supported by strong technical expertise and customer service across India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)