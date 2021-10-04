Super Select: India's favourite destination for pre-owned exotic and luxury cars

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/ATK): Super Select opened its doors to Indian customers in September 2020. Owned by UAE's Kings Group Venture.
Super Select is headed by Imran Shaikh and Kunal Jain, it offers the best pre-owned premium cars and in just a year has established a stronghold over Indian buyers.
Super Select offers the best selection of pre-owned luxury and exotic cars and boasts of a roster that carries cars like Rolls Royce, Bentley, Buggati, Lamborghini, BMW and many more. In just a year, they have delivered over a 100 cars.
Their showroom at Pune is a sprawling 5000 sq ft, and their second location set to open in Hyderabad is over the 10,000 sq ft mark.
Super Select has come to the country at an apt time. There's a growing interest in buying a personal vehicle, boosted by the pandemic. Everyone wants to stay safe and by travelling from a personal vehicle, people can maintain a personal bubble of safety, practice social distancing, and stay safe. With Super Select, people can bring home the car of their dreams.
Super Select has a dedicated team that ensures that every car being sold by Super Select is of the best quality. They perform over 150 checks on various parts of the car, check the authenticity of all car documents, run background checks on the vehicles records and after a thorough inspection, they bring the best cars to Super Select.
Super Select moulds a personalized experience for every client, so all the needs of the clients are met. Further, they offer exchange deals and buy back agreements.
Very soon, Kings Group Venture - Super Select's parent company - will bring another one of their flagships to India - Autowerks. Autowerks is a supercar detailing and body shop. Autowerks is famous for its work on luxury cars, they offer wraps, custom peelable paints, custom detailing and many other services.
All of these factors culminate to a high rate of customer satisfaction and high customer approval rate, thus, making Super Select the country's favourite destination for pre-owned exotic and luxury cars.
