SuperQ comes out of stealth mode and announces high temperature super conducting single photon detector and super conducting motors as new products

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SuperQ Technologies India Private Limited which is a subsidiary of Qpi Technology comes out of stealth mode with CeNSE (Centre of nano Sciences, IISc) lab access and announces 2 new product lines.
Dr Nagendra Nagaraja, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Qpi Technology and founder of SuperQ announced details about products "We are happy to take wrap out of SuperQ patented High temperature Superconducting Single Photon detector (SSPD), which works at telecom wavelength and will be basic building block of quantum internet, Future telecom networks and many other medical and healthcare applications. This will be available to telecom and healthcare customer for sampling and building their systems by Q1/Q2 of 2022. Superconducting motors is another path breaking product built on SuperQ patented material technology. Both these products are backed by powerful analysis and synthesis setup based on Quantum computing and AI."
"Current SSPD is way costlier for commercial applications, Also they work at 2.5K, which keeps cost of these SSPDs at around 100K USD. With our high temperature SSPD operating at 11k+, we can bring down cost significantly and hence making product viable for Quantum network, telecom applications and medical application. We have created great IP, now eager to put it in the hands of customer sooner with good help from IISc and CeNSE ecosystem," said Dr Amlan Mukherjee, Director and Technical lead at SuperQ.
Further details of the product and technology can be found on website (https://superquantum.tech)
High temperature superconducting motors can improve motor efficiency by 30-50 per cent. First application is in shipping industry. Challenges that SuperQ solving is that of cooling system in a dynamic device like motors. If it goes mainstream can change the entire applications spectrum for commodity industrial motors to motors in EVs. SuperQ patent technology will have to evolve for longer time to reach commercial applications at higher volumes.
"With our expertise in Quantum computing and Materials, we may fundamentally redesign motors to make it work with high temperature superconductors. There is a fundamental innovation that we will deliver here," said Dr Nagendra Nagaraja.
On further funding to scale SuperQ, Dr Nagendra Nagaraja suggested that "Qpi Technology the parent company of SuperQ is committed to fund entire prototype effort of up to USD 1-1.5 million USD and beyond if required. During scaling of the products, funding is expected to come from initial advances from customers, funding from Qpi technology and working capital loans."
