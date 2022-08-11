SuperShare announces its first ESOP Buyback Sale; A rare event for an early-stage startup

You would like to read
- NBFC Sagar Deposits Secures Funding From Mauritius-Based Aviator EMF
- Beat of Life Entertainment honoured for Outstanding Contribution in the field of Education
- HDFC ERGO launches VAULT, an Industry-first Digitally-enabled Rewards Program
- Sodexo prepares Premier Education Institutes across 15 states and 20 cities for safe return of students on campus
- Dr. Govind Vishwanath Dalvi bestowed with the Times Applaud's trendsetter 2022 award for his selfless contribution to both national security and social work
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SuperShare is excited to announce its first-ever ESOP (Employee Stock Option Programme) buyback.
In its Series A stage, SuperShare is successfully utilising ESOPs to draw in new talent while recognizing current and past employees for their support and contributions.
It's a rare event for an early-stage startup.
Team members with vested options will be eligible to take part in the repurchase and liquidate up to 50 per cent of their vested shares if their options are vested as of June 24, 2022. The announcement also strengthens the faith team members have in ESOPs as a wealth creation instrument and will hope to attract new talent.
"We're building a social media platform for the world, from India. This requires an innovative product that requires the best engineers to work through never-before-solved problems. Having recruited some amazing teammates, we believe this is the best way to convey our gratitude to the team that has stayed with us through our seed journey." - Sagar Modi, Co-founder & CEO
"We are grateful to be in a strong position in the current market despite an uncertain macro environment. The ESOP program is designed to be best-in-class with employee-friendly features like monthly vesting and an infinite exercise period; after all, we are competing with the world's biggest tech companies when it comes to talent pools." - Advaith Vishwanath, Co-founder & COO
About the Founders
Sagar Modi - Co-founder and CEO. Sagar graduated from IIT-Bombay and pursued entrepreneurship soon after quitting his first job. From being the only person in the company, Sagar built the product as its architect and designer.
Advaith Vishwanath - Co-founder and COO. Advaith ran a startup prior to this and most recently worked with Accel India's investment team from 2017 to 2019. He joined the company in June 2019 soon after leaving his job at Accel.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor