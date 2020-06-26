Supply Chain Labs and QGLUE launch the Healthcare and Pharma Supply Chain Innovation Forum

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The current COVID crisis has shed light on the supply chain challenges and vulnerabilities facing industries, including pharma and healthcare companies.

The Healthcare and Pharma Supply Chain Innovation Forum is designed to help healthcare and pharma companies find and pilot innovative solutions to address opportunities and challenges in the post-Covid19 world order.

Corporates will get the following from the program:

1. Decoding the impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare & Pharma sector - global perspectives by Lumis Partners

2. Peer insights - roundtable of industry leaders to deliberate the impact and the industry response to the challenges and opportunities due to COVID-19

3. Innovation Sprint - a proven tool and technique to help sharpen problem statements and opportunity areas that the industry should focus on. Led by innovation design consulting firm QGLUE, the session will help identify the top 3 problem statements that will be relevant to all participating companies.

4. Showcase to Corporates addressing the 3 big problem statements

Supply Chain Labs by Lumis Partners is India's largest platform connecting stakeholders in the supply chain and logistics ecosystem. With a mission to help companies and countries optimise their supply chain, Supply Chain Labs strengthens its open source platform with a range of initiatives like Accelerator, Investments, Open Innovation Programs for Corporates, Industry Dialogues and Knowledge Resources.

"Like with other industries, the healthcare and pharma industry too has significant opportunities of optimizing their supply chain with innovative solutions from new-age companies. This forum will help corporates get access to curated startups with innovative solutions addressing supply chain, warehousing and logistics. Apart from that, corporates can get industry insights and peer perspectives on the changing business dynamics for healthcare and pharma companies," shares Ashutosh Mayank, Partner - Lumis Partners and head Supply Chain Labs.

For startups, this Innovation Forum will provide access to customers and investors. With various bootcamps, the startups will get a chance to be market ready.

"The Healthcare and Pharma Supply Chain Innovation Forum focuses on helping startups find enterprise customers. Because the program also involves helping corporates refine their problem statements and define opportunities areas clearly, there will be much greater clarity on the product-market fit, thus making it easier for startups to position their relevant solution," shares Navyug Mohnot, Founder QGLUE.

The initiative is done in partnership with Indian Angel Network, Idemia, Disrupt Health and HealthStart.rtner quotes:

"Supply chain optimisation presents a great opportunity for innovation in the healthcare and pharma industry specifically in the post-COVID scenario and this innovation forum will play a pivotal role to enable creative solutions and entrepreneurship," said Pradeep K Jaisingh, Founder/Chairman, HealthStart India.

"We at HealthStart are delighted to partner with Supply Chain Lab to support this initiative," added Jaisingh.

"Healthcare and Pharma Supply Chain Innovation Forum is enabling startups to connect to the logistic and supply chain as this is a critical need for startups to deliver and build revenues. The Pandemic and the Lockdown highlighted this even more: ecosystems were built overnight to help companies to remain operational. IAN has partnered with this Forum as it believes that this will really help startups better leverage their own competencies and accelerate their business growth," quoted Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder IAN, Founding Partner IAN Fund.

"Supply chain inefficiencies have emerged as the achilles heel of the healthcare industry in the last few months. This is the time to innovate and reimagine it from ground up, if we want to build a robust ecosystem to handle future shocks. Disrupt Health is proud to partner with this initiative as our key focus has been disruption of existing models to accelerate access to healthcare," quoted Ashwin Naik, Founder Disrupt Health.

"Tracking last mile delivery of critical drugs at the right conditions like temperature etc. and by the right authority is quite challenging in a diverse geography like India. IDEMIA has right technology and components to address this challenge effectively and efficiently as this is really important for the betterment of citizens and society," quoted Vikas Phogat, Head R & D and Innovation - Idemia India.

