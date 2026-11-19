VMPL Chandigarh [India], November 19: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), facilitated a Grievance Redressal Camp in Chandigarh as part of the nationwide Grievance Resolution Month being observed under the guidance of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Organised on behalf of the Life Insurance Council, the camp brought together representatives from 32 life and general insurance companies, providing policyholders with a common platform to seek assistance, resolve pending concerns and better understand the grievance redressal mechanisms available to them. As per data shared by the organisers, participating insurers collectively facilitated settlements worth over ₹9.30 crore during the camp.

The camp was attended by senior industry and regulatory representatives, including Mr. Gautam Kumar, General Manager, IRDAI, Ms. Alka Jha, Insurance Ombudsman, Chandigarh, and Mr. Y.P. Miglani, Regional Manager, The Oriental Insurance Company Limited, along with representatives from leading life and general insurance companies. Ms. Urvashi S. Pathak, Head - Legal, Ms. Nisha Menon, Head - Customer Service, and Ms. Bhavana Rao, Vice President - Compliance, represented Axis Max Life at the camp. The programme also featured discussions on strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms, increasing awareness of the Bima Bharosa platform and leveraging the Insurance Ombudsman framework to drive greater transparency and customer confidence across the insurance sector.

Suhail Ghai, Chief Digital Officer and Head - Operations, Axis Max Life Insurance, said, "At Axis Max Life, we believe that delivering quality customer service begins with being accessible, responsive and accountable, especially when customers need support the most. We appreciate the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for spearheading Grievance Resolution Month, a progressive initiative that strengthens customer protection and promotes the timely resolution of policyholder concerns. The Grievance Redressal Camp in Chandigarh has been an important step towards creating a more transparent and collaborative ecosystem where customers had their concerns addressed efficiently and confidently. Such initiatives play a crucial role in furthering the industry's vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047' by strengthening trust and confidence in insurance and making grievance redressal more accessible to policyholders."

As part of the awareness drive, customers visiting the camp were informed about the various channels available for grievance registration and resolution, helping them better navigate the process and access timely support. Customers with pending grievances interacted directly with representatives of participating insurers and sought guidance on their unresolved issues. Resolution of any grievance remains subject to applicable policy terms and conditions and regulatory requirements. The initiative forms part of the industry-wide efforts led by IRDAI, the Life Insurance Council and the General Insurance Council during Grievance Resolution Month, under which grievance redressal camps are being organised across the country to facilitate the timely resolution of customer concerns, raise awareness about available grievance redressal channels and further the sector's shared vision of strengthening consumer trust and advancing the goal of 'Insurance for All by 2047'.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com) Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") with Axis Bank Limited and its affiliates also being shareholders of the Company. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. The Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer-centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2025-26, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 38,877 crore. IRDAI Registration No. 104 | Corporate Identity Number (CIN): U74899HR2000PLC143012

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