Supr Daily Independence Day Mega Offer: Flat 40% cashback, Best Deal on everyday grocery items

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI/PNN): This Independence Day, Supr Daily has announced a special offer and is providing the biggest discount on groceries.
Between 12th and 15th August 2021, customers can avail of a flat 40% cashback on their grocery orders.
Recently, Supr Daily has witnessed a significant spurt in the number of users. With over a million households served, this sale indicates the company's gratitude to its burgeoning customer base.
As the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day, Supr Daily believes that this occasion is worthy of celebration. Through this offer, Supr Daily reminds its customers that it is dedicated to providing the very best.
Further, popular groceries and household products will be available at a 50-60% discount, which has never been seen in the grocery sector before. Daily staples produced by leading brands, including India Gate basmati rice, Aashirwad atta, Britannia cookies, Tata Sampann, etc., are offered at an unrivalled 60% discount. Other essentials like Freedom sunflower oil, Tata Sampann dal, Dettol handwash, Lizol disinfectant cleaner etc., will be available at a 50% discount.
Supr Daily has partnered with a plethora of banks, including ICICI Bank & Axis Bank, along with new-age payment apps & wallets such as Amazon Pay, CRED, Mobikwik, Simpl and many more to make this possible. The offer applies to all grocery items offered by Supr Daily in all six cities - Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR.
For a fresh start to mornings daily, try the SUPR DAILY app today!
Android: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.supr.suprdaily)
iOS: (https://supr.onelink.me/gv4K/appios)
Supr Daily is a daily delivery service pioneering the grocery revolution in India. Over the next few years, Supr Daily plans to be a part of consumers' daily lives by completely reshaping how they buy groceries. Its unique supply chain and business model allows Supr Daily to give consumers the convenience to order groceries by 11 pm for delivery by 7 am the next morning, with no minimum order. For more information, download the Supr Daily app on Android and iOS devices.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
