Supreme Facility Management ventured with ialpha Mobility for expansion of ETs and Logistics Business across India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pune based "LVS Group's" flagship company Supreme Facility Management Pvt. Ltd. (SFM), has announced an association with iAlpha Mobility Solution Pvt. Ltd. (iAlpha) lead by N Anand & Team is embarking towards technology-driven transport solutions in the Employee transport, car rentals and Goods transport solutions.
N Anand, CEO of iAlpha is an industry veteran and respected professional in transport segment (i.e. employee transport, Car rental, and logistics). He is having a rich experience of more than 2 decades and worked with stint in Avis, Hertz, Orix & Select Cabs.
Speaking on the association, Amol Shingate, CEO Supreme Facility, "We are happy to announce that our association with iAlpha under the leadership of N. Anand will further strengthen our business in transportation and Logistics Segment. There was a major disruption with services that almost have come to a standstill with the pandemic. With the economy opening up, we should see a demand surge with 'major return to work' in the coming few months. We have to embrace the new normal in the way business support services operate.
Speaking on the Partnership, N Anand said the company is looking at diversified operational revenue under the transportation and logistics segment, the performance strategy pivoting to a B2B-centric model where we are expecting a massive spike in revenues from its employee transportation and logistics services with the economy opening up after Covid 2nd wave. The iAlpha team are having an order book of Rs 100 Crores. We will be further committed to sustainable mobility solutions and also eyeing consolidation in the electric vehicles (EV) segment."
