VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Supreme Boulevard, its fourth residential project in Chembur, bringing a new phase of homes to a development planned around openness, wellness and community living. Set across 5 acres of freehold land, Boulevard combines landscaped grounds and greenery with 50,000 sq. ft. of lifestyle amenities, making the space beyond the apartment central to its residential offering. Landscaped open spaces give residents room to spend time outdoors, while shared leisure and recreation facilities create settings to meet and spend time together. Boulevard brings these aspects of community living into an established Mumbai neighbourhood, offering families a choice of homes with a substantial outdoor and social environment.

Wellness is a substantial part of the amenity provision. A spa with steam and sauna, jacuzzi, plunge pool and swimming pool are planned alongside a gymnasium and yoga studio, giving residents access to facilities for exercise and relaxation within the community. Sports courts, banquet facilities and a 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse extend the offering to recreation and social gatherings for different age groups. Sunny Bijlani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme Universal, said, "With Boulevard, we wanted to broaden what buyers could expect from a home in Chembur. Five acres gave us the scope to plan for landscaped open spaces and a range of wellness, sports and social facilities alongside the residences. The intention is for people to have space to spend time outdoors, stay active and enjoy being part of a community. That is the larger proposition behind Boulevard, and Tower C takes it forward."

Tower C will offer approximately 131 three-bedroom residences in configurations of 1,200 sq. ft. and 1,410 sq. ft. The company also reports a 20% price appreciation since the project's launch in August 2024, alongside continued buyer interest in the development where the company has sold out 80% of the inventory launched in Tower A & B. Boulevard builds on Supreme Universal's experience in Chembur and its emphasis on construction quality and timely delivery, commitments the developer identifies as essential to customer trust. "Our reputation rests on the quality of what we build and our ability to deliver on our commitments. The scale of Boulevard's offering makes that responsibility even more important, from the individual homes to the spaces residents will share," Bijlani added.

The project combines this community setting with access to Chembur's established schools, healthcare facilities and social infrastructure, and connectivity to BKC and South Mumbai through the surrounding road network, including the Eastern Freeway. About Supreme Universal Founded in 1982, Supreme Universal develops residential projects across Mumbai and Pune. Led by Joint Managing Directors Sunny Bijlani and Vishal Jumani, the company's portfolio includes luxury housing and redevelopment projects, with a focus on construction quality, design and timely delivery. For further information: www.supremeuniversal.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)