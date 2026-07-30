VMPL New Delhi [India], July 29: The Surakshit Awards NCR 2026 concluded successfully at the prestigious Manekshaw Centre Auditorium, bringing together some of India's most distinguished leaders from government, law enforcement, corporate security, cybersecurity, risk management and public safety. The event celebrated outstanding individuals, teams and organisations whose unwavering commitment continues to make the National Capital Region safer, more secure and more resilient. Conceptualised by Pune Security Professionals (PSP) and presented by SymX, with CAPSI and Pinkerton as Knowledge Partners and supported by organisations including Fire & Security Association of India (FSAI), Global Association for Corporate Services (GACS), World Environment Council (WEC), and Cyber Buddha. The Surakshit Awards have rapidly established themselves as one of India's most respected platforms dedicated exclusively to recognising excellence in safety, security and resilience.

The Surakshit awards cover a diverse range of categories including Safe Premises Awards, Team Awards, Cyber Awards, Government Officials Awards and Individual Awards. From exemplary police personnel, fire services and emergency responders to corporate security leaders, cybersecurity professionals, innovative technology providers and organisations demonstrating best-in-class safety practices, the winners reflected the remarkable depth and diversity of India's evolving security ecosystem. Mr. Sameer Jha, Award Committee Member stated "The Surakshit Awards have become a platform to honour the unsung heroes of the defence forces and private security agencies" Mrs. Jyoti Meena added "It is about individuals who dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe, often without recognition"

More than an awards ceremony, Surakshit Awards NCR 2026 served as a vibrant platform for collaboration, networking and knowledge exchange. Senior government officials, industry leaders, security professionals, technology innovators, consultants and risk management experts came together to discuss emerging threats, evolving technologies and the importance of creating safer workplaces, enterprises and communities. Mr. Purvesh Gada, Award core committee member stated that this is becoming a Surakshit movement. "Today, our journey has expanded from security to safety, sustainability, and cybersecurity". Mrs. Kamaljeet Kaur Muni added, "For decades, security was viewed through the lens of walls, gates and guards. That era is over. Today's threats move seamlessly between the physical and digital worlds, and so must our response. The Surakshit Awards recognise this transformation. We celebrate professionals who understand that resilience is built not by choosing between physical or cyber security, but by integrating both into one seamless security ecosystem."

A distinguished jury comprising eminent leaders from physical security, cybersecurity, enterprise risk management, law enforcement and corporate governance evaluated nominations through a rigorous assessment process, ensuring that every recognition represented genuine excellence, measurable impact and innovation in enhancing public safety and organisational resilience. "The Surakshit Awards began as a vision, and seeing it come to fruition has been deeply gratifying," said Sunil Beedlam, Surakshit Awards Program Core Committee Member. "This achievement is a collective victory made possible through the dedication of our organizers, sponsors, partners, and team members. In particular, a special mention goes to Mangesh Kate, whose initial vision sparked this initiative. It is incredibly rewarding to see us all bring his idea to reality and turn it into something so impactful and meaningful."

The Surakshit Awards for NCR chapter were supported by Sponsor Bion Systems, HID/SSI, Samarth Security, Axis Communications, Digi Suraksha and supported by Radio City. We also thank our core committee members Mr. Lloyds Das, Mr. Shekhar Mehta and Mr. Ambrish Purohit of PSP and our organising team Ms. Vaishali Kumari, Ms. Kiran Potdar and Ms. Mandeep Kaur which made this NCR chapter a success. The success of the NCR edition further reinforces the growing stature of the Surakshit Awards as a national platform. What began as a city-focused initiative has now evolved into a multi-city movement celebrating security excellence across India. Following the success of the Surakshit Pune Awards, the platform expanded to Mumbai, where the 2025 edition honoured outstanding contributions from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region across corporate security, public safety and government services. Similar editions have also been organised in Hyderabad, creating a nationwide network of security professionals committed to recognising best practices and inspiring continuous improvement.

With every new chapter, the Surakshit Awards continue to build a stronger community of professionals dedicated to safeguarding people, infrastructure, businesses and critical assets. Beyond recognising excellence, the platform encourages organisations to adopt global best practices, leverage emerging technologies and foster a culture of preparedness and resilience in an increasingly complex risk environment. The organisers expressed their gratitude to all nominees, winners, jury members, partners, sponsors and supporters for making the NCR edition a resounding success. They reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the Surakshit Awards across more Indian cities in the coming years. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)