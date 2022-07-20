SPONSORED CONTENT
Surat-based Maiora Diamonds - Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery Brand to expand across India

July 20, 2022 18:45 IST | ANI Press Release
Maiora Diamonds

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 20 (ANI/PNN): Diamonds are forever - is an adage, but nowadays diamonds are for everyone too. Gujarat's first recognized start-up in Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery brand since 2020 - Maiora Diamonds, with a fleet of in-house designers, is expanding its horizons.

Maiora is making a foray into the B2B segment with twin models of franchise and shop-in-shop. Expressions of interest for all Tier-1 & 2 cities from the right parties are welcomed to enhance the venture.

Taking its social and environmental obligations seriously, Maiora plants a tree for every product they sell and will continue doing so. The company policies like free insured shipping across the country, return, exchange and buy back along with customization and in-house designs segment have been the reasons for its growth till now and will continue.

Every piece of jewellery made of Lab-grown diamond is IGI|SGL certified and studded with 14K and 18 K gold with BIS hallmark.

More than 500 pieces of lab-grown diamond jewellery are available for viewing online on (https://www.maioradiamonds.in) or at the showroom at CityLight, Surat.

