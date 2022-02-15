Surat's Greenman celebrates Valentine's Day by paying tributes to Pulwama martyrs at Udhana railway station

You would like to read
Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 15 (ANI/PNN): The martyrs of the Pulwama attack may have been forgotten in the rest of the country, but not in Surat. Veeral Desai, a textile entrepreneur known as the Greenman, celebrated Valentine's Day to pay homage to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack at the country's first green station of Udhana railway station.
Desai has planted 40 trees to pay homage to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack at Udhana railway station. After the attack in Pulwama, Desai immediately set up a unique 'Shahid Smarak' at the green Udhana station, which is the first Smarak for the Pulwama martyrs in India.
Now that the Shahid Smarak monument has been completed at Udhana Railway station, Viral Desai has come up with a unique practice. He remembers the martyrs by paying homage to the martyrs every year on February 14. "Who doesn't love the country and its martyrs? I love my country and the martyrs of the country very much. It was very unfortunate that our soldiers got martyred in the attack on Pulwama on February 14. However, I decided to express my love for the martyrs uniquely and dedicated the entire work of Green Udhana Station to them," said Veeral Desai.
This unique love of greenman Viral Desai is very special when the whole country and the world celebrate love on February 14, where he spends the whole day in the remembrance of the martyrs of the country.
