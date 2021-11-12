Surat's Kisna Nature Park contributing to conservation of exotic birds, animals

You would like to read
Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 12 (ANI/PNN): Surat, already known as the global hub of diamond cutting and polishing, is set to make a mark for itself in an entirely unrelated but critical area.
A nature park in Surat is set to play a significant role in conserving dozens of exotic birds and animals.
Spread over an area of 81 acres, the Kisna Nature Park was conceived with the idea to help in the conservation of exotic bird species from around the world by providing them with natural habitat.
Living up to its commitment, the park houses more than 40 exotic bird species such as Central African Parrots, Budgerigar bird, Sun Conure, Black Swan, Golden Pheasant, Blue Fronted Amazon Parrot, Lady Amherst's Pheasant, Scarlet Macaw, Eclectus, Zebra Finches, Ring Neck Dove, Black & Red Broadbill, to name a few.
The park aims to add more exotic birds going ahead. It is also home to a variety of fishes and ducks, as well as Iguana, rabbits, dogs, and alligators, among others.
Visitors get the unique opportunity to watch exotic species in natural settings from close quarters. They are also shown how the park is working on the conservation of rare bird species and wildlife. Visitors are also made aware of steps they can take to contribute to nature and wildlife conservation.
Moreover, visitors can also participate in activities such as nature walks, yoga, meditation, picnics, eating out, and several others in the tranquil lap of nature.
"The Kisna Nature Park has been developed with the vision of conservation of exotic bird species by providing them with natural home and creating awareness among people. The other activities at the park are also linked in one way or the other with conservation of nature," said a source of Kisna Nature Park.
The park encourages people to adopt birds and animals and organises photography and other competitions to get people more involved in the cause of conservation.
It is also home to a souvenir shop where visitors can choose from a range of souvenirs themed around the park's inhabitants.
This story is provided by PNN.
