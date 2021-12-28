Surat witnessed world's biggest Ghari 15 Kg and world's smallest Ghari 15 gms

You would like to read
Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 28 (ANI/PNN): Surat's most trusted sweet shop Babhubhai Sweets has made this world record in association with Biz-insights on December 26, at their new branch located at 24/25, Green Plaza, L.P. Savani Road, Opp. L.P. Savani School, Adajan, Surat.
Ghari is a surti dish made up of mawa, ghee, puri batter and sugar, which was firstly invented in surat by Devshankar Shukla for Tatya Tope to provide extra strength to the freedom fighters during their war. Ghari is usually consumed at the festival of Chandani Padva, available in various flavours.
The Owner of Babubhai sweets, Chinmay Mithaiwala's idea behind making this world record was to spread the Ghari culture across the world with a good motive to donate ghari to the poor who do not get a chance to eat ghari. Various World Record Holders were invited, like Kunal Shah, Kamlesh Masalawala, Pawan Sharma, Priyanki Patel, Durriya Mustafa and Sheetal Shah to inaugurate their fifth branch in the Adajan area of Surat.
Babubhai Sweets have been serving the sweet industry for 87 years, which has made them build a strong relationship with customers all over the world. They have been serving not only in Gujarat but also have spread its footprints in various other countries like The USA, Australia and Canada.
They serve 180-plus varieties of sweets for each occasion. They are known for their sweet specialities like Dudhi Halwa, Malai Pista Ghari, Salampak and more. To know more about them, you can visit their website: (https://www.babubhaisweets.com/).
