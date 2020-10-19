Suresh Rajagopalan takes over the reins as Wibmo Inc. CEO

You would like to read
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 19, (ANI/PRNewswire): Wibmo Inc., a global leader in digital payments and payments security solutions, today, announced the appointment of Suresh Rajagopalan as its new Chief Executive Officer.
He joined Wibmo in April 2020 as the Chief Business Officer. He succeeds Govind Setlur, who will now function in an advisory capacity chairing Wibmo's Advisory Council, as the organization accelerates its international expansion. Wibmo, co-founded by Govind in 1999, was acquired by PayU in 2019. As new Wibmo CEO, Suresh will become part of PayU's leadership team and report to Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU India.
Suresh has close to three decades of work experience in technology, product management, program management, strategic planning, and business development. Prior to joining Wibmo, he has worked with leading Middle Eastern and African banks and Infosys Technologies. In his last assignment he worked with FSS Technologies as President - Retail payments, responsible for product, platform, and solution verticals.
"Suresh is the right leader to pick up the reins after Govind," said Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU India. "His extensive background in technology and business development will help us develop strategic alliances, strengthen existing partnerships, and expand our presence globally. We believe his strong leadership experience will help Wibmo scale greater heights."
Having been a part of core banking operations and issuer-side banking, Suresh's vast experience will be invaluable in leading Wibmo from the front.
"I'm honored to take up this role," said Suresh Rajagopalan. "It is amazing to see how Wibmo has flourished under Govind's leadership over the past two decades. I believe Wibmo has a great business model and a talented, cohesive team. Our inherent capabilities with issuers along with PayU's expertise in servicing merchants will help us scale together as a stronger team, offering AI-powered neo-payments platforms to the industry."
