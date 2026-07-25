VMPL New Delhi [India], July 25: Why SurveysIQ Is Going Viral: 5 Million Downloads in 6 Months with 4.8 Rating on Google PlayThe gig economy in India has quietly found a new favorite: survey apps. As more people . look for flexible, low-investment ways to earn money online, one app has stood out from the crowd for the sheer pace of its growth. SurveysIQ, an online survey and rewards platform, has crossed 5 million+ downloads in just six months, making it one of the fastest-scaling survey apps to earn money in India's recent history. With a 4.8 rating on the Google Play Store and a growing base of users reporting steady monthly income, SurveysIQ is fast becoming a reference point for anyone searching "how to earn money online in India" or "best survey apps to earn money in India 2026."

About SurveysIQ SurveysIQ is a mobile app that lets users earn money by taking online surveys. Instead of applying for a job or investing capital, users simply download the app, complete their profile, and start getting matched with surveys from brands and research organisations. Every eligible, completed survey earns reward coins, which can later be redeemed and withdrawn. It's part of a growing category of online earning apps in India that includes paid surveys, task-based rewards, and opinion-sharing platforms -- but SurveysIQ has differentiated itself with faster growth, a cleaner interface, and stronger user trust signals than many of its competitors. Why It's Growing Fast

Crossing 5 million downloads in half a year isn't a small feat, especially in the crowded "earn money online" app category, where dozens of similar platforms launch every year and most fail to retain users past the first few weeks. A few factors appear to be driving this rapid adoption: 1. Word-of-mouth and social proof Much of SurveysIQ's growth has reportedly come from users sharing payment proofs and earnings screenshots on social media, which builds trust faster than traditional advertising ever could. For an audience that has grown wary of fake "earn money online" apps, visible proof of real payouts matters enormously. 2. Low barrier to entry

Unlike freelancing platforms or skill-based gig work, SurveysIQ requires no prior experience, no portfolio, and no interview. Anyone with a smartphone and a few minutes a day can start. This makes it especially popular among students looking for part-time income, homemakers seeking flexible work-from-home options, and job seekers wanting a side income while searching for full-time work. 3. Consistent survey availability Users highlight that SurveysIQ sends instant notifications for new surveys, helping them act quickly before survey slots fill up -- a common complaint with older, slower survey platforms. 4. Trust from being a registered company In a market flooded with anonymous "earning apps" that vanish overnight with user data or unpaid dues, SurveysIQ is run by a registered survey company, giving users a verifiable, accountable entity behind the platform. This single factor is increasingly becoming a deciding one for Indian users vetting survey and earning apps before signing up.

User Feedback A 4.8 rating on the Google Play Store is a strong signal in an app category notorious for low ratings and complaints about delayed or denied payouts. Common themes in user feedback include: - Ease of use -- a clean, intuitive interface that doesn't require technical know-how - Survey-profile matching -- users are matched to surveys relevant to their demographic profile, reducing wasted time on surveys they don't qualify for - Withdrawal transparency -- coins earned can be tracked and redeemed as per the app's stated withdrawal policy - Data privacy -- the app states that user responses remain confidential, which matters to users sharing personal and demographic information

For an "earn money online" app, sustaining a near-perfect rating at this scale of downloads suggests the core product experience -- sign up, get matched, complete surveys, get paid -- is working reliably for a large share of its user base. Earning Potential This is the question every new user asks, and it's also the most searched query around any survey app: "how much can you earn from survey apps in India?" Based on user-reported experiences, many active SurveysIQ users are currently earning in the range of ₹10,000 to ₹30,000 per month. This isn't a flat guarantee for every user -- earnings scale with the number of eligible surveys completed and the amount of time a person devotes to the app each day.

Users who treat SurveysIQ as a side income for students, homemakers, or job seekers and dedicate a consistent hour or two daily tend to report earnings on the higher end of that range. Casual or occasional users typically earn less, simply because fewer completed surveys mean fewer reward coins. Important disclaimer: SurveysIQ does not promise or guarantee fixed earnings for any user. Actual income depends entirely on survey availability, individual eligibility, and the amount of work and time a person puts into the platform. Prospective users should treat any earning figures as indicative user experiences, not assured outcomes. How It Compares India's survey-app market is competitive, with international names like Swagbucks, Toluna, and YouGov alongside India-first platforms. Here's how SurveysIQ compares on the factors that matter most to Indian users searching for the best survey app to earn money in India:

Many older international survey platforms are known to offer lower per-survey payouts to Indian users compared to users in the US or Europe. This has created space for India-focused survey apps that better understand local pay expectations, and SurveysIQ's rapid growth suggests it's capturing meaningful share in this shift. Who Can Use It? SurveysIQ is best suited for people looking for flexible, low-commitment ways to earn extra income online, rather than those seeking a full-time replacement for salaried work. It tends to work well for: - Students wanting pocket money without committing to fixed work hours - Homemakers looking for work-from-home earning opportunities that fit around household routines

- Job seekers who want a side income while job hunting - Working professionals looking to monetize spare time during commutes or evenings It's less suited to anyone expecting a guaranteed, salary-like fixed income -- survey apps, by design, pay based on completed, eligible tasks rather than hours logged. Getting Started Getting started is straightforward: 1) Download the SurveysIQ app from the Google Play Store. 2) Sign up for free and create your profile with accurate demographic details -- this improves survey matching. 3) Get matched with relevant surveys based on your profile. 4) Complete surveys honestly -- there are no right or wrong answers, just genuine opinions.

5) Earn reward coins for each eligible, completed survey. 6) Redeem and withdraw coins as per the app's reward and withdrawal policy. Users are advised to keep their notifications turned on, since survey slots can fill up quickly once a matching survey becomes available. Market Growth SurveysIQ's growth mirrors a larger shift in how Indians think about earning money online. With rising smartphone penetration, affordable data, and growing comfort with digital payments, survey apps and earning apps in India have moved from a niche curiosity to a mainstream side-income category. Brands and market research firms, meanwhile, are increasingly turning to app-based consumer panels to gather authentic, real-time feedback -- creating steady demand for survey participants. This two-sided demand (brands wanting insights, users wanting income) is exactly the gap platforms like SurveysIQ are built to fill.

As more first-time internet users in tier-2 and tier-3 Indian cities come online, survey and rewards apps are likely to see continued growth, provided they maintain the trust factors that matter most: transparent payouts, data privacy, and a verifiable company behind the platform. Conclusion SurveysIQ's climb to 5 million+ downloads in six months, backed by a 4.8 Play Store rating and real user-reported earnings of ₹10,000-₹30,000 a month, positions it as one of the standout names in India's online survey and earning app space. For anyone exploring legit ways to earn money online in India, it's a platform worth evaluating -- with realistic expectations about how income scales with time and effort.

Disclaimer: SurveysIQ does not guarantee fixed or assured earnings for any user. Income depends on survey availability, individual eligibility, and the time and effort a user devotes to the platform. All earning figures mentioned are based on reported user experiences and should not be treated as a promise of income. Key comparison points: - Google Play Rating: 4.8, reflecting strong user satisfaction. - Downloads: 5 million+ in 6 months, indicating rapid growth. - Company Status: Operated by a registered survey company. - Rewards: Coin-based rewards with bank withdrawal. - Survey Matching: Profile-based matching to reduce ineligible surveys. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)