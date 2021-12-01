Surya Sarees' bridal edit captures the emotions of love, faith, and hope epitomised by marriage

You would like to read
- Surya Sarees unveils exclusive collection of wedding wear
- Manubhai Jewellers launches 'Weddings by Manubhai', an exclusive bridal jewellery collection for new brides-to-be
- Taneira commemorates Gandhi Jayanti with a limited-edition Khadi collection
- Jigya M by Jigya patel is here for wedding couture needs
- PharmaVOICE100 recognizes Incedo CEO Nitin Seth as a Life Sciences Industry Leader
New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/PNN): Surya Sarees, a complete ethnic fashion house based in Delhi, has launched the Newest Bridal Edit of (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNsi6p2iDo0) 'Love and With Love', which is the latest collection of bridal couture.
The colour-rich Bridal Collection of Surya Sarees is an enchanting medley of bridal glory sprawled across strikingly hued compositions. Accordingly, the music video of the collection celebrates the kind of emotions that Virginia Woolf used to evoke through her stream of consciousness style of writing.
The collection amalgamates a vintage theatre of art with the modern grace of humility and empathy. It captures the moments of being, the ones that separate themselves from the other moments of non-being. It's all about the powerfully heartfelt, poignant, and transcendental moments between the bride's mother, the bride, and her brigade: the kind of moments that remain with us all our lives.
Raghav Mittal, COO, Surya Sarees, said, ''Our team strives everyday to provide brides with their dream wedding look. Its a privilege to be a part of their celebrations and memories. Inaayat exemplifies the true beauty within each bride and portrays a fun and musical celebration which is a wedding. We are thankful to our artisans and karigars especially during times when production was affected. They have helped us bring out our design ideas into reality."
The concept and creative direction of this video has been done by Raghav Mittal himself. Kavita Seth, an Indian singer and a profound performer of Ghazals and Sufi music, is the playback singer of the video. Her legendary voice embodies the emotion of the collection in its most nuanced realisation. As we unfold the lehengas and their enigmatic details, we also get to rejoice in a truthful rendition of the evergreen 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfen Teri'-- the cover song of the video. The music video is so gracefully open-ended that it liberates the viewers into visualising their emotions with marriage, love, faith, and hope.
The Bridal Collection by Surya Sarees features the purest silk woven by the divinity-inspired craft of the artisans and upholds a unique sense of timelessness. Every piece of clothing from the collection reveals a rich blend of interconnectedness, love, and grace. The bridal collection got rooted in the richest hues of Red, Gold, Pink and White. It is subtle yet striking, trendy yet classic, unique yet familiar. Its exquisite, stunning, and gorgeous craftsmanship came into play to evoke the deepest layers of relationships that shine bright throughout a wedding - the purest of them being that of a mother and a daughter.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor