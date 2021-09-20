Surya Sarees unveils exclusive collection of wedding wear

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): At the onset of the festive and wedding season, (https://suryasarees.com/) Surya Sarees, a complete ethnic fashion house based in Delhi, has unveiled an exquisite array of sarees, lehengas, suits, and readymade dresses for the connoisseurs of excellence in wedding wear.

For the last four generations, the designs, patterns, and styles of Surya Sarees are being appreciated not only pan India but across the world.

Located at Nai Sadak, Chandni Chowk, Surya Sarees is a globally recognized brand store that spans over a massive one lakh square feet of area, an exclusive location presenting an old-world charm as well as modern ambience for festive and wedding shopping exclusively for women.

The collection at Surya Sarees specialises in wedding wear and the store presents a memorable shopping experience with the best quality at affordable price. The right place for the people looking to be absorbed by tradition as well as sophistication, Surya sarees caters to all budgets, right from 3 thousand to 3 lakhs.

Launching the exclusive new collection, Raghav Mittal, COO, Surya Sarees, said, "Here we present an exclusive range of beautiful bridal dresses and sarees. We want every bride be seen glowing on her wedding day and forever by wearing our beautiful sarees crafted exclusively for her. We see every day the struggles of many young girls who come with a dream to make their wedding a memorable moment with a unique outfit, and we take the initiative to make those dreams come true for them. We give them the attire of their dreams with the best quality and in the right budget. There is no greater satisfaction for us than the happiness in their eyes."

Surya Sarees is the destination where the best of history meets the most inspiringly intricate contemporary styles. Thousands of artisans at Surya sarees work day in and day out to produce Indian traditional costumes in a class of their own. Surya Sarees is honoured to have been working with the artisans who are creative in their imagination, and precise in their execution.

Surya Sarees thrives on the trust people have been blessing it with. To continue to serve its customers with utmost honesty and minutest attention to detail, Surya Sarees traces its way forward. While some like to wear it in sunshine colours, others embrace it in pastels. Surya Sarees cannot be happier about having women across various age groups rejoice to see the sarees/silhouettes they want coming to life at its store.

Surya is a complete ethnic fashion house that creates, curates, and co-creates bridal, couture and Pret fashion focusing on Occasion Wear. Deep in the galis (streets) of Chandni Chowk since four generations, our priority is to provide a memorable wedding shopping experience for your family and friends.

Surya strives at providing high-quality premium fashion by making the experience more sophisticated, inclusive, and transparent. Surya believes in taking Indian traditional fashion to a global platform and uplift the value of Indian karigars (craftsmen) and weavers.

