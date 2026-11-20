VMPL Malanpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 20: Surya Roshni Limited, one of India's most trusted names in lighting (consumer & professional) & wires, fans, home appliances, PVC pipes, water pumps, water tanks & steel pipes, is set to host the second season of Surya Star Chef on November 22, 2026, at its Malanpur facility. Building on the encouraging response to its inaugural edition at Kashipur, which celebrated Surya employees and their families, Season 2 marks the next chapter in the initiative by bringing its extended family of channel partners and their families into the celebration. With 10 teams comprising three participants each, Surya Star Chef Season 2 aims to create an engaging platform that brings together culinary creativity, family bonding and meaningful brand engagement. More than a cooking competition, the initiative reflects Surya's commitment to nurturing bonds beyond business and strengthening its connect with the wider channel ecosystem.

A key focus of this edition is to provide channel partners with a first-hand, experiential understanding of Surya's Home & Kitchen Appliances portfolio. The competition will be conducted using Surya's own kitchen appliances, allowing participants to explore their functionality, convenience and everyday relevance in a live, interactive kitchen environment. Through actual product usage and engagement, the initiative seeks to bring the portfolio closer to its channel partners in a natural and relatable manner. Commenting on the initiative, Padma Shri Shri Jai Prakash Agarwal, Chairman, Surya Roshni Limited, said, "At Surya, we have always believed that our relationships extend far beyond business. Our employees and channel partners are an integral part of the Surya family, and initiatives such as Surya Star Chef give us an opportunity to celebrate these relationships in a more personal and meaningful way. The encouraging response to the first season inspired us to take this initiative forward and include our channel partners and their families in the celebration. Through this edition, we also want our partners to experience our Home & Kitchen Appliances portfolio first-hand, understand its functionality and see its relevance in everyday life. Our vision is to evolve Surya Star Chef into a recurring engagement platform that brings our extended family closer to the brand while creating lasting memories and stronger relationships."

The initiative reflects Surya's larger vision of fostering deeper customer engagement through its channel ecosystem, creating meaningful experiences that extend beyond conventional business interactions. By bringing partners and their families together in a participative setting, Surya Star Chef aims to foster a stronger sense of belonging, encourage interaction and create opportunities for shared experiences. With its second season, Surya Star Chef takes an important step towards becoming a distinctive brand engagement property for Surya, combining family participation, partner relationships and immersive product experiences under one platform. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)