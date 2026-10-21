PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 21: Suryadev TMT telecasted its brand advertisement along with the much-awaited blockbuster Jailer 2 in theatres across Chennai.

Staying true to its belief that dealers are family, Suryadev TMT hosted an exclusive special show for over 700 people, including all Chennai dealers and their families, at PVR and AGS Cinemas.

The event was a grand celebration of the long-standing relationship and trust shared between Suryadev TMT and its dealer network.

Mr. Naman Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Suryadev TMT, said:

"At Suryadev TMT, we don't just consider our dealers as business partners, we consider them as our family. This special show of Jailer 2 is a small token of our gratitude for their continuous trust and support in making Suryadev TMT a strong brand. We are happy to grow stronger together."