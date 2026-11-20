VMPL Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20: Susan Electricals India Limited (BSE SME: 544793), a manufacturer of winding wires, conductors and power cables, has received new orders worth ₹148.90 crore (inclusive of GST) between 1 October 2026 and 18 November 2026. Out of these new orders of ₹148.90 crore, orders worth ₹85 crore are for HT Cables and Medium Voltage Covered Conductors (MVCC). Key Highlights * New orders received (1 Oct - 18 Nov 2026): ₹148.90 crore * Of which, new orders for HT Cables and MVCC: ₹85.00 crore * Order book as on 18 November 2026: ₹203.00 crore * Orders under various stages of finalisation: Approximately ₹250.00 crore

1. Order Inflow: During the period from 1 October 2026 to 18 November 2026, the Company has received new orders aggregating Rs 148.90 crore including orders for HT Cables and MVCC amounting to Rs 85 crore, reflecting the Company's growing presence in the higher-voltage segment. 2. Order book: The consolidated order book of the Company as on 18 November 2026 stands at Rs 203 crore, providing healthy revenue visibility for the coming quarters. The order book has grown from ₹147 crore as on 30 September 2026 to ₹203 crore as on 18 November 2026. 3. Order pipeline: In addition, orders worth approximately Rs 250 crore are under various stages of finalization. Together with the confirmed order book, this takes the Company's total order visibility to approximately Rs 453 crore.

About Susan Electricals India Limited Incorporated in 2007, Susan Electricals India Limited manufactures aluminium and copper winding wires and strips, aluminium conductors, LT cables, HT cables and Medium Voltage Covered Conductors (MVCC). The Company serves state power distribution utilities, EPC contractors and private customers from its manufacturing facilities in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Its shares are listed on the BSE SME platform (Scrip Code: 544793). For further information: Reshma Shukla, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Susan Electricals India Limited Email: c.s@seil.net.in · Website: seil.net.in Disclaimer: Order values are based on purchase orders received. Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

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