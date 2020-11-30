Sushant University organised its 5th Annual Convocation

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sushant University, one of the leading education institutions situated in the heart of Gurugram, concluded its fifth annual convocation on 28th November 2020.
The ceremony was celebrated virtually with renowned guests and acclaimed personalities attending the event. Reputed chief guests for the convocation included Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, who is awarded with Doctor of Philosophy Honoris Causa and Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).
Dr. Krishnaswamy worked with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for over 35 years, of which nearly 10 years as its Chairman from 1994-2003. He served as a Member, Upper House of the Indian Parliament, Rajya Sabha (2003-2009) and concurrently the Director of National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore.
On the other hand, Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe is the Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Chairman, Basic Scientific Research (BSR). Both these prominent personalities graced the occasion by uplifting the spirit of the graduating students and boosted the morale of the mentors who guided them towards their respective paths.
Presenting award of medals and certificates to the students of Sushant School of Art and Architecture, School of Business, School of Design, School of Engineering & Technology, School of Health Sciences, School of Law, School of Planning & Development and Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School, the ceremony acknowledged the efforts of students and their professors collectively.
"Changing economy has opened the gates of opportunities which I am sure, budding graduates will capitalize on for their self-development and contribute in national development too," said Dr D N S Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Sushant University, commenting on the fifth annual convocation.
"Graduating students will display leadership qualities, think out of the box, adopt innovative approaches and seek perfection & excellence in managing the difficult and challenging tasks in their lives and profession," Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Chancellor of Central University of Rajasthan & NIIT University, further expressed his thoughts.
Concluding the event with conferring degrees along with the pledge by the registrar, the fifth annual convocation was a success, disseminating hope for other batches to come.
Bidding adios to the ones who are now ready to step into the professional sphere, the university wished good luck to all its students with a faith that they will walk on to create their own success stories in the new phase of their lives.
