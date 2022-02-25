Sustainability, Impact, and Scalability: Ketto Awards 2021-22 Honoring the Endeavors of Changemakers of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to recognize and celebrate the initiatives driving change in the country, Ketto, Southeast Asia's most trusted crowdfunding platform, hosted the third edition of the Ketto awards.

The Ketto awards have been instituted to recognize key initiatives taken up by individuals, corporate and social entrepreneurs to create meaningful and sustainable change in society.

The power-packed jury, enriched with years of experience in the social and philanthropic sector selected the best social projects in each category. A comprehensive nomination brief has been shared with the jury members to select the best social project/changemaker. The Impact and scalability of the project were the two major qualities to choose the winner.

"Ketto aims to build a better, healthy, and safe tomorrow. The company is continuously working towards bridging the affordability gap. Ketto's vision and mission are to make quality healthcare accessible to all. The company has created a platform to felicitate all those who are working towards community building and are determined to bring significant change. The purpose of the Ketto Awards is to ensure that the work doesn't go unnoticed," said Varun Sheth, Co-founder & CEO of Ketto.

The award highlights the role of prominent NGOs and individuals, often in partnership with the public or private sectors, in addressing social challenges and improving the communities in which they operate. The Ketto Awards recognize those organizations and individuals that have achieved a meaningful and sustainable social impact through their own endeavors, or through partnership, investment, and pro-bono work initiatives.

The awards were presented in eight different categories: Best NGO in New Enterprise category, Best National NGO, Best International NGO, Best Social Icon of the year, Best Celebrity Changemaker, Best Young Changemaker, Best Corporate CSR Campaign, and Best School Initiative of the year. Three nominees were shortlisted from each category after meticulous research on their work and the winners were declared after rigorous evaluations depending on the effectiveness of their campaigns for the society.

The jury consisted of Dr. Rajan Samuel Managing Director of Habitat for Humanity, Sheila Nair CEO of ThoughtFrame, and Chanda Peswani Director - Donor Relations of the Akanksha Foundation. A panel of judges presented the awards to prominent NGOs and individuals including celebrities like Palak Muchhal, Doctors for You, and Democracy People Foundation for their extensive philanthropic work during the year 2021.

Here is the list of winners for the 3rd Annual Ketto Awards:

Best NGO in New Enterprise Category: Democracy People Foundation

Best National NGO of the Year: Enabling Leadership

Best International NGO of the Year: Doctors for you

Best Social Change Icon of the Year: Shahnawaaz Shaikh

Best Celebrity Changemaker of the Year: Palak Muchhal

Best Young Changemaker of the Year: Jasper Paul

Best CSR Campaign of the Year: Vahdam Teas

Best School Initiative of the Year: The JB Petit High School

Ketto.org is South East Asia's most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform. Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala and Actor Kunal Kapoor with an aim to bridge the affordability gap. Ketto.org enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, arts, animal welfare, women empowerment, and many more.

Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country. The company is closely working with hospitals, NGOs, and individuals to bring positive change to the community. Currently, Ketto campaigns are raising over Rs. 300 crores per year for various causes.

