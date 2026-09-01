VMPL New Delhi [India], September 1: SVAR Media Network, India's Best Jewellery Magazine and No. 1 Leading Media in the Gems & Jewellery Industry, has introduced SVAR Gaming, an interactive gaming platform created specifically for the global gems and jewellery ecosystem. With this launch, SVAR Media Network becomes the World's 1st Gems & Jewellery Brand to introduce an Interactive Gaming Experience, bringing together industry knowledge, education, strategy, business, entrepreneurship and entertainment through engaging digital games. The initiative represents another step in SVAR Media Network's continued focus on innovation and digital transformation within the gems and jewellery media landscape. Instead of limiting industry education to traditional articles, magazines, interviews and videos, SVAR Gaming introduces an interactive format in which audiences can play, learn, discover and engage with the world of gems and jewellery.

SVAR Gaming explores subjects ranging from diamonds, coloured gemstones, precious metals and jewellery craftsmanship to manufacturing, business, strategy, entrepreneurship, sustainability and the wider global jewellery ecosystem. Where Gaming Meets Gems & Jewellery Education SVAR Gaming has been developed around a simple idea: industry knowledge can be more engaging when people experience it rather than simply read about it. As players progress through the games, they encounter carefully curated jewellery facts, industry insights and educational information. This transforms the gaming experience into an interactive learning journey, allowing players to discover the science, heritage, craftsmanship, business dynamics and innovation behind the gems and jewellery industry.

The platform is designed for a broad audience, including jewellery professionals, manufacturers, retailers, designers, gemologists, students, aspiring entrepreneurs, industry enthusiasts and consumers interested in learning more about the world of gems and jewellery. Jewellery Empire: Build Your Jewellery Business One of the flagship experiences on SVAR Gaming is Jewellery Empire, an interactive jewellery business simulation. Players begin with their own capital and build a jewellery business from the ground up. They must make decisions involving capital, inventory, customers, pricing, staff, sales and jewellery procurement while managing the financial and strategic consequences of their choices. The simulation provides an immersive introduction to the different aspects of running a jewellery business -- from sourcing and evaluating precious metals, diamonds and gemstones to understanding customer demand, building inventory, commissioning jewellery, marketing products, setting prices, managing margins and finances, and making strategic decisions for business growth.

Players can experience the challenges of entrepreneurship while learning how individual business decisions can influence cash flow, reputation, profitability and overall business progress. Start Small. Think Big. Build Your Empire. Ultimate Jeweller: Test Your Jewellery Knowledge Ultimate Jeweller brings industry knowledge into an interactive quiz-based experience, challenging players with questions covering gems, jewellery, diamonds, gold and the wider jewellery industry. Players can use lifelines strategically as they progress, turning each question into an opportunity to test existing knowledge while discovering new facts and insights. The experience is designed to make jewellery education accessible, competitive and entertaining. Play. Answer. Use Your Lifelines. Learn. Become the Ultimate Jeweller.

Gold Rush: Discover the World of Gems & Jewellery Gold Rush takes a different approach, combining treasure-hunting gameplay with jewellery education. Players collect gold nuggets, diamonds, emeralds and rubies while progressing through different levels, building scores and combos along the way. As players reach milestones, they unlock Jewellery Insights featuring interesting facts and knowledge from the world of gems and jewellery. The result is an experience that combines gaming, discovery and education, allowing players to learn about the industry while progressing through an interactive adventure. Play. Collect. Score. Learn. Unlock the World of Gems & Jewellery. A New Digital Extension of SVAR Media Network SVAR Gaming forms part of SVAR Media Network's broader vision of creating new ways for audiences to connect with the gems and jewellery industry.

SVAR Media Network is India's Most Followed Jewellery Media Platform and is the World's 2nd and Asia's 1st Meta-Verified jewellery media platform. It is also home to SVARA AI, the World's 1st Artificial Intelligence Anchor dedicated to the Gems, Jewellery and Fashion Industry. Continuing its journey of innovation, SVAR Media Network has pioneered SVAR Gaming, creating what it describes as the World's 1st Gaming Platform dedicated to the Gems & Jewellery Industry. The platform brings together knowledge, education, strategy, business and entertainment through engaging gaming experiences. The development further expands SVAR Media Network beyond conventional jewellery media and into interactive digital experiences designed around the industry's evolving audience.

A Growing Jewellery Media Ecosystem SVAR Media Network offers a comprehensive suite of media and communication formats covering the gems and jewellery sector, including Premium Print & Digital Magazines, Interactive Digital Newsletters, Social Media Content, AI News Bulletins, Podcasts, Interviews, Gaming and more. The network also features one of the World's First and pioneering Gems & Jewellery Podcasts, delivering industry insights and conversations while connecting audiences across the global gems and jewellery ecosystem. As the 1st and only ISO 9001:2015 Certified Jewellery Media Network, SVAR Media Network continues to focus on innovation, quality and excellence while developing new formats for industry communication and engagement.

From print and digital publishing to AI-powered content, podcasts, social media, interactive experiences and gaming, the network is building a broader media ecosystem around the gems and jewellery industry. Redefining How the Jewellery Industry Can Be Experienced With SVAR Gaming, SVAR Media Network aims to demonstrate that jewellery industry knowledge does not have to remain confined to conventional educational or media formats. By combining gaming with industry knowledge, business simulation, strategy, education and entertainment, SVAR Gaming creates an alternative way for audiences to explore one of the world's most fascinating industries. The platform reflects SVAR Media Network's continuing commitment to innovation and its vision of making the gems and jewellery industry more informative, engaging, accessible and future-ready.

Play. Learn. Discover. Welcome to SVAR Gaming. About SVAR Media Network SVAR Media Network is India's Best Jewellery Magazine and No. 1 Leading Media in the Gems & Jewellery Industry, and a Leading Force in the Gems & Jewellery Media Industry. SVAR Media Network is India's Most Followed Jewellery Media Platform and the World's 2nd and Asia's 1st Meta-Verified jewellery media platform. The network is home to SVARA AI, the World's 1st Artificial Intelligence Anchor dedicated to the Gems, Jewellery and Fashion Industry, and has pioneered SVAR Gaming, the World's 1st Gaming Platform dedicated to the Gems & Jewellery Industry. The network offers Premium Print & Digital Magazines, Interactive Digital Newsletters, Social Media Content, AI News Bulletins, Podcasts, Interviews, Gaming and other digital media experiences. SVAR Media Network also features one of the World's First and pioneering Gems & Jewellery Podcasts.

As the 1st and only ISO 9001:2015 Certified Jewellery Media Network, SVAR Media Network is committed to setting benchmarks in innovation, quality and excellence across the global gems and jewellery media industry. Start Playing & Learning SVAR Gaming: https://svarmedia.com/svar-gaming-worlds-first-gems-and-jewellery-media-gaming/ Jewellery Empire: https://svarmedia.com/svar-gaming-worlds-first-gems-and-jewellery-media-gaming/jewellery-empire/ Ultimate Jeweller: https://svarmedia.com/svar-gaming-worlds-first-gems-and-jewellery-media-gaming/ultimate-jeweller/ Gold Rush: https://svarmedia.com/svar-gaming-worlds-first-gems-and-jewellery-media-gaming/gold-rush/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)