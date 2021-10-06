SVKM's NMIMS appoints Dr. Prashant Mishra as Dean for School of Business Management, Mumbai

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be University, has appointed Dr. Prashant Mishra as the Dean for School of Business Management (SBM), Mumbai.
Dr. Mishra earned his Doctorate and Master's degree in Management from Devi Ahilya University, Indore, and Bachelor's degree in Science from Patna University. Before joining NMIMS, he was associated with IIM Calcutta.
In the past 23 years, Dr. Prashant Mishra's professional journey includes his role as an educator, researcher, trainer, consultant, and institution builder in India's finest Public and Private Educational Institution.
At IIM Calcutta, besides his role as a Professor of Marketing (since June 2004), he served as Dean (New Initiatives and External Relations) during 2018-21, leading IIM Calcutta's Executive Education Portfolio, International Outreach, and collaborations, including Student Exchange and CEMS Programme, Alumni Relations and Development Initiatives, Media, Rankings, Archiving, and several Student Affairs activities.
During 2008-2012, he has been at the helm of the Post Graduate Programme office as Chairperson, Post Graduate Programmes for two consecutive terms at a time when IIM Calcutta saw one of the most significant expansions during its journey since inception.
During 2016-2018, he was the Convenor of the task force responsible for starting up IIM Bodhgaya, which IIM Calcutta was mentoring. He has also been actively engaged with IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP) as a member of the board of directors, facilitating the goal of furthering the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Eastern India.
He has authored several research papers, case studies and published in both national and international journals, including Journal of Advertising, Journal of Business Ethics, Journal of Business and Industrial Marketing, Journal of Strategic Marketing, AMS Review, to name a few.
In Executive education, he has designed and delivered learning and development initiatives for Business Leaders, Mid-level Sales and Marketing leaders, Unit Heads for more than 50 organisations both in the Public and Private sectors. He has also conducted Programmes for Senior Management Professionals with an International learning component. He has led several senior business executive delegations across the globe for interactions with the Corporate Headquarters, Policy Research Institutions, Local Nodal Ministries, Local Industry Associations and Chambers of Commerce, Manufacturing Units of Leading Firms, International multilateral institutions such as WTO, UN, ILO, EU, OPEC, etc.
Visit (https://sbm.nmims.edu/sbm-faculty) for further details.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
