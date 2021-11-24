SVKM's NMIMS-Hyderabad signs MOU with Virtusa - a leading analytics company

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): SVKM's NMIMS Hyderabad, a legacy academic Institution established in 2010, has signed an MOU with Virtusa - a member of the elite top ten analytics company in India which operates in business analytics where both the organizations will work together in knowledge creation and dissemination in the following domains.

The MOU covers Knowledge creation, advocacy, and delivery of programs that are relevant to industry, more specifically on analytics and allied areas. Virtusa will develop the curriculum for MBA Business Analytics for full-time and executive programs.

With this tie-up, students of NMIMS Hyderabad will work in analytics and become industry-ready when they complete their graduation. Students will get an opportunity to get hands-on experience in real-time projects and get a practical orientation to new-age analytics across various domains.

Speaking about this collaboration, Dr. Tapan Kumar Panda, Director of NMIMS Hyderabad said, "We believe in partnering with the industry, which gives the students exposure and an early start to the real-life work environment. This partnership will enable students to gain knowledge of the vast field of Analytics."

Krishna, Sr. V.P. & Global Head, Virtusa - Data Practice said, "Our relationship with NMIMS will enable us to nurture students to be customer-ready with the right mix of technology skills and appreciation of business needs. As an outcome of this MOU, the bright minds from NMIMS will have an opportunity to work with world-class leaders from Virtusa to solve real-world problems and learn new-age technology. We chose NMIMS to be a partner in this exciting journey due to our shared commitment to quality and excellence."

Established in 2010, NMIMS Hyderabad has carved a place for itself as an elite B-school, known for its academic excellence, research-based pedagogy, and highly-regarded faculty. It is the youngest B-school in the country to get the prestigious and coveted AMBA accreditation in 2016. It was ranked the top 5 and top 6 Emerging B-Schools in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

