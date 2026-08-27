PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) successfully concluded Orientation 2026 across its campuses in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Shirpur and Chandigarh -- welcoming its new students of Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Ph.D. students. Held from 23 June to 18 August 2026, the programme marked the beginning of the students' academic journey through a series of academic sessions, industry interactions and mentorship initiatives designed to prepare them for an evolving professional landscape. The Orientation 2026 programme brought together students from NMIMS' diverse Schools and disciplines, including Management, Technology Management & Engineering, Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management, Commerce, Law, Pharmacy & Technology Management, Science, Economics, Architecture, Design, Liberal Arts, Hospitality Management, Mathematics Applied Statistics & Analytics, Branding & Advertising, Performing Arts, Aviation, Physiotherapy and Centre of International Studies.

Prof. Sougata Ray, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, said, "Orientation marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our students. We are delighted to welcome them into the SVKM's NMIMS community and introduce them to an environment that nurtures curiosity, innovation and collaboration. As industries and professions continue to evolve rapidly, our focus is on helping students build strong academic foundations while developing the adaptability, interdisciplinary perspective and practical capabilities needed to navigate an increasingly complex world. Through industry engagement, holistic learning and experiential education, we aim to empower our students to translate knowledge into impact and emerge as future-ready enterprising professionals and leaders who can create meaningful value for business and society."

Across the various Orientation programmes held at different campuses and on different dates, students had the opportunity to interact with distinguished Chief Guests, industry leaders and eminent personalities. These included Padma Vibhushan Man Mohan Sharma; Mr Ritesh Gauba, CEO, Drum Food International (Epigamia); Mr Chetan Jain, Director, Taurus Packaging; Mr Gavin Remedios, Leading Experience Design for IBM Consulting - India/South Asia; Ms Disha Singh, Founder and CEO of Zouk; Mr Sandeep Malik, General Manager (Quality), HCL Technologies Limited; Mr Jagjit Singh, Head - Data & Analytics (Public Services), Tata Consultancy Services; Mr Nikhil Mangal, Deputy General Manager, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL); Mr Balchandra Kemkar, Product Management Director, Finastra; Justice (Retd.) V. S. Kokje, Former Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Former Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court and Mr Navneet Pratap Singh, Deputy Drugs Controller, CDSCO, Indore Sub-Zone. Several other industry leaders, experts and eminent personalities also participated across the various sessions, sharing their experiences, insights and perspectives with the new students.

Through these interactions and engagements, students gained valuable perspectives on the opportunities and challenges ahead while becoming familiar with the academic environment and wider NMIMS community. Orientation 2026 across the eight campuses provided the new students with opportunities to engage with academic leaders, peers and accomplished professionals, reflecting NMIMS' commitment to combining academic learning with industry exposure, experiential learning and diverse professional perspectives. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)