SWAS NGO founded by Adilabad's Youth Icon Karingula Pranay awarded 'Inspiring NGO of the Year 2022' at Airaa Icon Awards

Adilabad (Telangana) [India], May 11 (ANI/PNN): Students Welfare Association Society (SWAS), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Adilabad, Telangana, that works for the development and upliftment of people through education, health, and innovation, was honoured with the prestigious 'Inspiring NGO of the Year 2022' award from Government of Telangana, Telangana Tourism Department, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at the Airaa Icon Awards 2022, which was held at Sri Palani Conventions, Uppal, Hyderabad.

Justice G Chandraiah, chairman of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Telangana and former Member of Parliament (M) from Adilabad, Smudrala Venugopal Chary presented the 'Inspiring NGO of the Year 2022' award to the founder of SWAS, Karingula Pranay. Dr Eppalapalli Ramesh, founder of Airaa Icon Awards, Sudheer Sandra (Founder - SUPAR School) and Nikeelu Gunda, founder and CEO of Digital Connect, a digital marketing agency were also present.

SWAS NGO's foundation is inspiring. In 2011, after completing the 10th grade with seven friends, Karingula Pranay, 18, unlike other youngsters his age, proposed the formation of an NGO. The fact that Pranay and the other youngsters of Adilabad celebrated their birthdays at orphanages and old-age homes inspired them to form the Students Welfare Association Society (SWAS) to engage additional peers in community work.

SWAS has had a significant impact on the state of Telangana through its social causes and programmes for children, youth, and the elderly for more than a decade. Currently, the SWAS team comprises over 700 members of the NGO. The organisation has successfully trained 600 individuals for the tailoring and cosmetology industries, as well as 300 members for customer relations sales. SWAS has educated a large number of tribal people in Telangana's interior villages about Thalassemia. SWAS operates in around 10 Telangana districts, New Delhi NCR, and Odisha with the tagline "Service With a Smile."

"It is a big honor for us to receive the 'Inspiring NGO of the Year 2022' award from Airaa Icon Awards," said Karingula Pranay, founder of SWAS. "From blood donation camps, eye check-up camps and operating over 600 people with cataract blindness to book donation drives, organ donation awareness camps, job fairs for the educated youths and helping tribals with malnutrition, poor healthcare, and education, etc., SWAS is doing every bit to help the mankind."

SWAS is the first NGO in Telangana to help the small vendors and Self Help Groups (SHGs) with funds and investments by setting up a credit society named 'Adilabad People's Credit Cooperative Society. Using the credit facilities, many have set up businesses on small scale by securing loans at low-interest rates in the remote area of the state.

Nikeelu Gunda, founder and CEO of Digital Connect, a digital marketing & leading PR agency said, "Karingula Pranay's is an inspiring story for the other youths to follow. We are proud of his achievements in the field of social service for the youths, elderly and children in Adilabad and entire Telangana state."

Not only this, SWAS is working extensively for the protection of the environment in Adilabad. Till now, the NGO has planted 14,000 trees with the slogan 'Each One Plant One. During Covid-19 infused lockdown, the NGO distributed food, medicine, and grocery to the over 40,000 families in Adilabad.

SWAS started about seven skill development centers and trained over 10,000 youths and organised five mega job fairs where more than 4,000 youths got job offers.

Karingula Pranay has become a youth icon for the youngsters in Adilabad. Under the Leadership of Pranay there are lot of social activities organized.

